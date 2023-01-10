National Football League NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Dolphins-Bills 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

All eyes will be on who takes snaps at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins (9-8) when they play at the Buffalo Bills (13-3) in an NFL Wild Card Weekend playoff game Sunday between AFC East Division rivals.

Miami, in the playoffs for the first time since 2016, could be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been in concussion protocol. He could return to practice as soon as Wednesday after suffering two concussions in three months. Backup Teddy Bridgewater did not play in the regular-season finale (broken pinkie on throwing hand), with rookie Skylar Thompson starting.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 62-55-1, but the Bills have won eight of the past nine. The teams split in the regular season, with Miami winning 21-19 on Sept. 25 and Buffalo winning 32-29 on Dec. 17.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Dolphins-Bills game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Tua Tagovailoa still a question mark for Dolphins Should Tua Tagovailoa be allowed to return to the Dolphins after suffering from several concussions? Nick Wright says it's not so cut and dry.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -10.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)

Moneyline: Bills -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Dolphins +400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

When the Bills hosted the Dolphins just a few weeks ago, Buffalo was -7. That was against Tua Tagovailoa on the third game of a three-game road trip. The market is telling you that Tua will not being playing and (hopefully?) Teddy Bridgewater will be under center. If it’s Skylar Thompson, the Dolphins can forget it.

Bridgewater may offer some hope, but he’s appeared significantly in three games this season, with losses as a starter against Minnesota and New England, and he was shaky in relief in Cincinnati.

Oddly enough, the last time Miami made the playoffs, was in January 2016 when Ryan Tannehill got them there, but was injured, and Matt Moore started. The Dolphins lost, 30-12.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s or low 30s Sunday, and there’s no precipitation in the forecast. Josh Allen was tied for second in the NFL with 14 interceptions, and has not looked particularly sharp since the elbow injury. But can Miami’s defense put up much resistance?

PICK: Bills (-10.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 10.5 points

