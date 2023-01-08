National Football League Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: Kevin Burkhardt's eternal positivity 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Richie Zyontz

FOX NFL Lead Producer

Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.

It's always sunny with Kevin Burkhardt. That sunshine permeates our entire crew and makes my job as producer much easier. When there's positive energy flowing from the top — and with Burkhardt and Greg Olsen it's more like a flood — the working atmosphere is pleasant and productive.

If the analysts are the driving forces in sports broadcasts, the play-by-play announcers are the conscience. They set the tone and provide the context. Each game has its own unique rhythms, ebbs and flows. Burkhardt navigates them all with a deft touch and an unflappable disposition. Our crew was blessed for twenty years with Joe Buck at the helm. To use a baseball term, Joe is a five-tool player who's on my Mount Rushmore of sports broadcasters.

At some point in time and with many huge games to call in his future, Burkhardt is on his way to that pantheon.

Chemistry

Chemistry used to be a frightening word for me in high school when I didn't know an atomic number from a jersey number. The ensuing D on my report card made me shudder for years at the term. Now it's a blessing. Chemistry fuels a production team at every level. It starts in the booth and can't be faked. Announcers can check every box, but if placed next to the wrong person they will never reach their potential.

Careers have been derailed because of bad pairings. John Madden was always quick to cite Pat Summerall for much of his success.

Olsen and Burkhardt have chemistry. That comfort is based on history, friendship and respect. Greg knows the football part of the equation but relies on Kevin's experience for the TV portion. When Olsen was a New Jersey high school football standout, KB called his games on local television. In a few weeks they will share a booth calling the Super Bowl to over 100 million people.

Who's that voice in my ear?

Another key relationship is between the play-by-play caller and producer.

Trust is the glue. And trust needs to be earned by the producer. Fortunately, Kevin and I hit it off quickly. All the education and experience in the world doesn't guarantee chemistry. But if you can get along with your colleagues, you've got a chance.

We are in constant communication during the game, steering the broadcast and balancing the game action with the most compelling storylines.

An example of dialogue during commercial break :

Zyontz: Hey, KB — let's come out of break with a taped rejoin of Brady and Mike Evans. That sets up a conversation for you guys to talk about their struggles in the next segment.

The suggestion can also emanate from the booth:

Burkhardt: Z — out of break, can you guys get me some shots of Dallas' offensive line? I think Greg and I need to discuss all their injuries.

The back and forth is always free-flowing and fluid, adjusting to game situations.

Although we all have notes and talking points going in, the live action on the field dictates our direction. The process works much more smoothly when the producer and booth are on the same page. In that regard, I feel very fortunate.

Uncomfortable storyline

Cowboys and Commanders. It kind of rolls off your tongue, doesn't it?

While Dallas had playoff position to play for in Week 18, Washington was finishing out another disappointing season. With the postseason looming , the emphasis of the broadcast was two-fold: add context to what went wrong for the Commanders and preview the Cowboys' prospects in the weeks ahead.

One twist to that plot. Greg Olsen played for Washington head coach Ron Rivera for eight years in Carolina. They are good friends. Rivera is a highly respected figure but certainly had some coaching and judgment missteps this season.

How do you talk about a friend, warts and all? It's a delicate topic.

In our production meeting on Saturday night, Burkhardt gently reminded Olsen to be careful not to make excuses for his former coach. And he didn't.

As Kevin and Greg explained throughout the telecast, Washington's problems go back 30 years and stem from never finding a franchise quarterback. With all the dark clouds surrounding their franchise, it appeared the Commanders were heading toward a disappointing finish to a bleak season.

Surprise, surprise.

The beauty of sports is you just never know. Who expected Washington rookie quarterback Sam Howell to outplay Dallas counterpart Dak Prescott? How many people expected Dallas to lay a collective egg one week prior to the playoffs?

Where had the Commanders been hiding all the grit and energy they displayed in the 26-6 throttling of their archrivals?

This sloppily paced and played game could have challenged even the sunniest of broadcasters. But Kevin didn't get dragged down by a bad game. That's no easy task.

Now we head to Minneapolis, where our season began, for a Wild Card matchup on Sunday between the Vikings and the upstart New York Giants. The second season begins.

Can't wait!

