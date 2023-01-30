National Football League 49ers QB Brock Purdy reportedly out at least 6 months after tearing UCL 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow in Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will likely need surgery, the NFL Network reported Monday.

Purdy is seeking a second opinion on the elbow while he and the team are hoping that he can undergo a repair surgery, as opposed to a complete reconstruction of the elbow via Tommy John surgery, according to the NFL Network.

The 49ers are recommending surgery, and if it's just a repair surgery, Purdy will miss six months but should be back in time for the start of training camp, according to ESPN.

Purdy suffered the injury on the 49ers’ opening drive of their 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday when defensive end Haason Reddick hit his arm as he was about to attempt a pass. Reddick’s hit jarred the ball free right before Purdy officially threw the pass, creating a fumble that was recovered by the Eagles.

Purdy was initially sidelined, but he returned in the second half when backup quarterback Josh Johnson went into concussion protocol. He threw just one pass over three drives when he returned, which was a screen pass to tight end George Kittle.

The seventh-round rookie became a sensation when he replaced Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a foot injury in Week 13. Purdy helped the 49ers win that Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, going on to win his first six NFL starts before falling to the Eagles on Sunday. Purdy threw for 1,877 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions over the final eight-game stretch.

Purdy’s late-season emergence appeared like it might throw a wrench into the 49ers’ future plans at quarterback. San Francisco made 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance its starting quarterback for the 2022 season after it sat him for much of his rookie season. However, Lance suffered a fractured fibula and ligament damage in his ankle in Week 2, forcing him to have season-ending surgery. He had a second surgery earlier in January to remove hardware.

Garoppolo, who started at quarterback for the 49ers for much of the previous four seasons, renegotiated his contract to remain in San Francisco as Lance's backup prior to the start of the regular season. He regained his spot as the team’s starter when Lance went down with an ankle injury. The 49ers played well again with Garoppolo at quarterback, going 7-3 in the 10 starts he made while he threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 103 passer rating.

Garoppolo was expected to miss seven-to-eight weeks with the foot injury he suffered in Week 13 as the 49ers left the door open for him to suit up for the Super Bowl if they made it that there. Alas, the 49ers lost and Garoppolo’s future with the team remains in question again as he’s set to become a free agent this offseason.

