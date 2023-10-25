National Football League
49ers QB Brock Purdy in concussion protocol, coach Kyle Shanahan says
Updated Oct. 25, 2023 4:33 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, putting his status for Sunday's marquee game against the Cincinnati Bengals in doubt, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday.

Purdy struggled for the second straight week in the 49ers' 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night as he dealt with the absences of All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was also limited in the loss due to an oblique injury. Purdy completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts Monday for 220 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

If Purdy is unable to start Sunday opposite Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, backup quarterback Sam Darnold will likely be tabbed to make his first start with the 49ers. Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets out of USC, has previously been a starter for both the Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Purdy's entry into concussion protocol is just the latest in a number of injuries to high-profile 49ers players that could limit San Francisco versus the Bengals on Sunday. Samuel will remain out until at least after the 49ers' Week 9 bye with a hairline fracture in his shoulder, while Williams is practicing but remains uncertain to return this coming week.

