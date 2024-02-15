2024-25 NFL odds: Chiefs, 49ers favored to claim conference titles
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, who battled in Super Bowl LVIII, are the early favorites to win their respective conference championships once again this upcoming season.
Even though San Francisco lost the big game, the 49ers have the lowest odds entering the offseason at +225 to win the NFC.
The Chiefs are +330 to win the AFC.
The Detroit Lions, last season's surprise NFL team, are second to win the NFC at +550.
The AFC is expected to be a tight race, as the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are tied for second in the odds at +500.
The Ravens (13-4) had the best regular-season record last season.
Here are the odds to win conference titles at DraftKings Sportsbook: *
AFC
Chiefs: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Bills: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Ravens: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Bengals: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Dolphins: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Texans: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Chargers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Jets: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Jaguars: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Browns: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Colts: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Steelers: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Broncos: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Raiders: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Patriots: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)
Titans: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
NFC
49ers: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Lions: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Cowboys: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Eagles: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Packers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Bears: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Falcons: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Rams: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Vikings: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Buccaneers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Seahawks: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Saints: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Cardinals: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Commanders: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Giants: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
Panthers: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
* odds as of 2/15/2024
FOX Sports Betting Analysts Geoff Schwartz and Sam Panayotovich gave their insights for the upcoming season.
Schwartz said the Chiefs are the AFC's best until someone dethrones them.
"Last season was supposed to be an offensive rebuild, but they went out and won the Super Bowl. This season, the Chiefs had their worst offense in the [Patrick] Mahomes era, but it didn't matter as they won the Super Bowl again," Schwartz said.
"The scary thing is that with a few additions, the offense will be better next season and, while they will have to choose between paying Chris Jones or L'Jarius Sneed, they will return most of this top ranked defensive unit from 2023."
Sammy P said the Packers are a long shot worth considering.
"Green Bay's offense was extremely explosive from Thanksgiving Day through the playoffs, as Jordan Love emerged as one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks," Panayotovich said. "Assuming the Packers take another step forward, they can easily win the NFC North and host a playoff game."
The Chiefs and 49ers were the preseason conference favorites at +350 in late February last year.
Are you making an early wager on a conference champion for the upcoming NFL season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

