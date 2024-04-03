National Football League Stefon Diggs reportedly traded from Bills to Texans Updated Apr. 3, 2024 11:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Stefon Diggs' time in Buffalo appears to be over.

The Buffalo Bills are trading the star wide receiver to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, ESPN reported Wednesday. The Bills will receive a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings) while sending out a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, according to ESPN.

Diggs, 30, has been one of the league's best receivers over the last few seasons, forming one of the best quarterback-receiver duos with Josh Allen. He recorded at least 100 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards in all four seasons he was in Buffalo, including a 107-catch, 1,183-yard season in 2023. He was named a Pro Bowler in each season he was with the Bills as well.

However, questions began to emerge over Diggs' future in Buffalo over the last year. He was initially a no-show at the start of the Bills' mandatory minicamp last June, with Sean McDermott saying he was "very concerned" by Diggs' absence. Diggs eventually showed up, putting a pause on some of those concerns.

The uncertainty of Diggs' future in Buffalo came to the forefront again following the Bills' disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. He struggled down the stretch of the 2023 season, recording just one touchdown in the final eight regular-season games and only had three receptions for 21 yards in the Bills' playoff loss.

Diggs told reporters at the Pro Bowl in February that he was uncertain "what the future holds" for him in Buffalo. On Tuesday, Diggs questioned a social media post that said he wasn't "essential" to Allen's success.

With the trade, the Bills have lost their top two receivers from the last two seasons this offseason. Gabe Davis left the team in free agency, signing a three-year deal to join the Jacksonville Jaguars. They did sign free agent Curtis Samuel from the Washington Commanders.

As for the Texans, they hope Diggs will make a dangerous pairing with C.J. Stroud. The second overall pick from the 2023 draft had one of the best seasons ever for a rookie quarterback, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 100.8 passer rating and three rushing touchdowns. Stroud's efforts won him Offensive Rookie of the Year and helped the Texans win the AFC South, reaching the Divisional Round.

Stroud's success also came with a receiving corps that lacked big names. However, Nico Collins had a team-high 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns.

With Stroud still on his rookie deal, Houston has made some other notable splashes this offseason. It signed edge rusher Danielle Hunter and re-signed tight end Dalton Schultz while trading for running back Joe Mixon.

