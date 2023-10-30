National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Kirk Cousins' injury shifts Vikings-Falcons spread, MIN's playoff odds Published Oct. 30, 2023 1:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings defeated the then-vaunted San Francisco 49ers 22-17 in a Week 7 Monday Night Football showdown. In that game, they covered as 7-point underdogs and helped bettors who backed them cash in on the upset.

In short, the Vikings and their backers were riding high.

However, in the fourth quarter of the Vikes' 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, Cousins — who had passed for 2,331 yards and 18 TDs on the season — went down with an apparent ankle injury.

Further tests determined that he had torn his Achilles.

Now, with Cousins out for the remainder of the season, the Vikings' odds have already shifted.

After Minnesota's win over the Niners, the team's Super Bowl futures shortened from +7000 to +5000. In the wake of the unfortunate Cousins injury news, the Vikings' odds to win the Big Game have lengthened all the way to +12000.

Minnesota's odds to win the NFC are at +4400, and at +1300 to take the NFC North.

In Week 9, the Vikings will square off against the Atlanta Falcons on FOX and the FOX Sports app. Both teams enter this matchup 4-4 straight up (SU).

The Falcons are opening up as 4.5-point favorites after being 1-point home favorites in the look-ahead line.

On Monday, FOX Sports' Craig Carton said that the Vikings need to move quickly now that Cousins is out, in hopes of salvaging the season.

"They gotta go get a quarterback today or tomorrow," he said on "The Carton Show."

"And you're gonna hear in the next 24 hours names like Nick Foles, Carson Wentz, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston. You're gonna hear about a lot of guys who have played quarterback in the NFL. And here's why it's important to get that guy today: The next four weeks, you gotta win all four of those games. Because you're better than all four of those teams. Minnesota has a chance right now to get themselves into a solidified playoff spot, but all of a sudden, they don't have a quarterback."

Following their matchup with the Falcons next week, the Vikings take on New Orleans, Denver and Chicago in the following three weeks.

