Jordan Love's NFL MVP odds on move after Week 1 Green Bay Packers win

Quarterback Jordan Love might not be considered an MVP candidate yet, but he certainly looked like the Packers MVP on Sunday.

Love shined in Green Bay's Week 1 road win over the team's division rival Chicago Bears. He finished 15-for-27 passing for 245 yards and three passing touchdowns.

The young quarterback's stellar showing also caused his MVP odds to shorten. He entered the season between +5000 and +6000 to win the league's most prestigious individual award, but as of Tuesday, his odds to win MVP currently sit at +3000 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Love, 24, was selected with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft but sat behind former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers for the first three seasons of his career. Sunday represented his second NFL start, and after that Week 1 win, his 123.2 passer rating is the best in the league.

Count Skip Bayless as the newest believer in Love.

"They're not going to All-Pro or Hall of Famer — they just think they can win a bunch of football games with this young man because he's made of the right stuff," Bayless said Monday on "Undisputed." "And he is a talented kid who got to watch for three years, just like Aaron got to watch for three years. … And I think they have worked hard on this kid's delivery, on every facet."

Rodgers was the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, and similar to Love, had to spend the first three years of his career sitting behind an NFL legend (Brett Favre).

In fact, Rodgers didn't start a single game between 2005 and 2007.

"It's gold to sit and watch for not one year but three years," Bayless added. "And yet, I got goosebumps [Sunday] watching him because that was not easy what he did. Chicago was favored to win that game, and they are arch rivals. … He took the game over, and he played with such extreme poise and confidence. He looked like he'd been doing it for about three years."

