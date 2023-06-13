National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Dalvin Cook's next team, including Dolphins, Bills, Cowboys Updated Jun. 13, 2023 2:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In today's pass-happy NFL, teams still need to run the ball to be successful.

And for one lucky team, there's a proven free agent running back suddenly available with plenty of miles left on the tires.

The Minnesota Vikings released four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook last week (quarterback Kirk Cousins probably doesn't like that), making the former Florida State All-American a free agent.

So where will the veteran running back end up? A lot of times, the betting odds tell a story.

So which teams are favored to land Cook and his skills?

Here is a look at the top 10 teams' odds to sign the free-agent RB:

ODDS ON DALVIN COOK'S NEXT TEAM *

Miami Dolphins +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Denver Broncos +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Buffalo Bills +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

New York Jets +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Dallas Cowboys +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Chicago Bears +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Cleveland Browns +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kansas City Chiefs +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Baltimore Ravens +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Philadelphia Eagles +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

* Odds as of 6/13/2023

Cook has been productive in the NFL, with 5,993 rushing yards, 1,794 receiving yards and a combined 52 rushing and receiving touchdowns in his six seasons with the Vikings. And he has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his past four seasons after topping that mark in his three seasons with the Seminoles (2014-16).

Will Cook return to his hometown with the Miami Dolphins? The 'Fins are the current betting favorites to snag Cook at +125. The move would give the Dolphins another explosive player to help wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

Another team to look at is the Bills. At +900, Buffalo is currently listed third on the odds board to land the running back. Joining quarterback Josh Allen in the backfield would bolster the Super Bowl contenders. Not to mention, this spot may hold sentimental value to Dalvin, considering his brother, James Cook, plays in Buffalo.

Or maybe Cook can slide into Ezekiel Elliott's vacated roster spot with the Cowboys? Could "America's Team" land the former Vikings' standout?

FOX Sports' Cowboys insider David Helman says the price may not be right for Cook to head to Dallas with Tony Pollard entrenched as the starter.

"Odds are, with the full market available to him, he's going to pick a good situation with a fitting team and excel," Helman said. "The point is more that, for the first time in a while, the Cowboys have a chance to get cheaper and younger at running back. There's no sense in squandering that now."

So where will Cook end up playing in 2023? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the latest on one of the top stories of the NFL offseason.

