National Football League 2023 NFL odds: Best Week 17 predictions, including Over for Eagles team total Published Dec. 27, 2023 11:08 a.m. ET

There are two weeks left in the regular season, and we're getting down to crunch time for plenty of NFL teams.

Some need to win for seeding, some need to win to get in, and others need to win, plus hope for miracles.

All that makes these games fun to handicap.

RELATED: Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 17 odds

Let's dive into my best bets for this weekend.

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

I'm going with the underthink express on this one.

Tampa Bay is playing good football, as it looks to wrap up the NFC South. The Bucs have won four in a row, including wins over the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

They are 12th in total DVOA, led by their defense, which is ranked 13th. Baker Mayfield is playing some of his best football and just appears locked in.

The Saints are the most middling team in the NFL. They are 7-8 with a beat-up quarterback and lots of wins against bad teams.

New Orleans has won two games in the last six, and those were against the Giants and Panthers. The Saints were less than competitive in those four losses.

Also, when you have a chance to fade Derek Carr playing on the road against a good defense, you must take that opportunity.

PICK: Buccaneers (-3) to win by more than 3 points

DeVonta Smith on Eagles: 'We're not playing good football right now'

Arizona Cardinals @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Philadelphia's offense finally had a get-right game against an ineffective Giants defense, and I'm wagering on the Eagles to continue scoring points against Arizona.

The Eagles average 26.1 points per game, including point totals of 19, 13 and 17 during their three-game losing streak earlier this month.

They were back above 30 against the Giants (33) on Christmas and the Cardinals are 32nd in defensive DVOA. Arizona allows 26.9 points per game, 31st in the NFL.

I don't see the Eagles having much trouble putting up points against the Cardinals, who have nothing to play for.

PICK: Eagles team total Over 29.5 points scored

Chiefs fall to rival Raiders on Christmas Day; Patrick Mahomes remains optimistic

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

I'm surprised this number (46.5) is so high. Kansas City's offense has not been good this season and it appears to be getting worse as the postseason approaches.

The Chiefs just scored 14 points against the Las Vegas Raiders and are now at 22.3 points per game. Kansas City is facing a Cincinnati defense that has played the Chiefs the best of any squad over the past few seasons.

The Chiefs will not score much in this game. It's just time to admit they aren't good on offense this season.

Kansas City has nine wins because its defense has been outstanding. The Chiefs allowed only six offensive points to the Raiders and Vegas quarterback Aiden O'Connell did not complete a pass for the final three quarters of the game.

The Chiefs allow only 17.7 points per game, and they are facing a Bengals offense without Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati's Jake Browning is following the typical pattern for a competent backup quarterback: Start fast but once opponents get film on them, they tend to regress.

The first three quarters against the Vikings two weeks ago (no touchdowns), plus the Steelers game on Saturday, point to a backslide in play for Browning.

Against the Chiefs, Browning and Cincinnati will struggle to score points.

PICK: Under 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz

