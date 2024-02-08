National Basketball Association
NBA Buyout Tracker: Lakers expected to pursue Spencer Dinwiddie
National Basketball Association

NBA Buyout Tracker: Lakers expected to pursue Spencer Dinwiddie

Updated Feb. 8, 2024 3:44 p.m. ET

The 2024 NBA trade deadline ended with a whimper, as teams weren't as active on the final day of the trade deadline as they've been in years past. However, that doesn't mean teams are done making moves.

The end of the trade deadline marks the start of the buyout market, in which teams buy players — usually veterans on big, expiring contracts — so they can join contenders for the remainder of the season. Players have to be waived by March 1 to be eligible for the postseason, but free agents can sign with a team until the final day of the regular season and still be playoff eligible.

Russell Westbrook was a difference-maker for the LA Clippers last season — who will be the needle-mover for a contender this season?

Here are a few names to watch as the buyout market opens

ADVERTISEMENT

Reported buyouts: 

Expected buyouts:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Sixers interested in Buddy Hield, Bojan Bogdanovic

2024 NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Sixers interested in Buddy Hield, Bojan Bogdanovic

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RaceDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes