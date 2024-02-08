NBA Buyout Tracker: Lakers expected to pursue Spencer Dinwiddie
The 2024 NBA trade deadline ended with a whimper, as teams weren't as active on the final day of the trade deadline as they've been in years past. However, that doesn't mean teams are done making moves.
The end of the trade deadline marks the start of the buyout market, in which teams buy players — usually veterans on big, expiring contracts — so they can join contenders for the remainder of the season. Players have to be waived by March 1 to be eligible for the postseason, but free agents can sign with a team until the final day of the regular season and still be playoff eligible.
Russell Westbrook was a difference-maker for the LA Clippers last season — who will be the needle-mover for a contender this season?
Here are a few names to watch as the buyout market opens
Reported buyouts:
- Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: Likely to be waived by Raptors (The Athletic); Lakers interested (LA Times)
- Marcus Morris Sr., SF/PF: Expected to be bought out from Spurs (The Athletic)
- Joe Harris, SG: Waived by the Pistons (The Athletic)
- Killian Hayes, PG: Waived by the Pistons (The Athletic)
- Robin Lopez, C: Expected to be waived by the Kings (ESPN)
- Victor Oladipo, SG: Waived by the Grizzlies (The Athletic)
Expected buyouts:
- Kyle Lowry, PG, Charlotte Hornets: Unrestricted free agent in 2024
- Evan Fournier, G, Detroit Pistons: Club option for 2024-25 season
- Davis Bertans, SF/PF, Charlotte Hornets: Early termination option in 2024.
