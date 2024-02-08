National Basketball Association NBA Buyout Tracker: Lakers expected to pursue Spencer Dinwiddie Updated Feb. 8, 2024 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NBA trade deadline ended with a whimper, as teams weren't as active on the final day of the trade deadline as they've been in years past. However, that doesn't mean teams are done making moves.

The end of the trade deadline marks the start of the buyout market, in which teams buy players — usually veterans on big, expiring contracts — so they can join contenders for the remainder of the season. Players have to be waived by March 1 to be eligible for the postseason, but free agents can sign with a team until the final day of the regular season and still be playoff eligible.

Russell Westbrook was a difference-maker for the LA Clippers last season — who will be the needle-mover for a contender this season?

Here are a few names to watch as the buyout market opens

Reported buyouts:

Expected buyouts:

