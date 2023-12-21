National Basketball Association
Lakers' LeBron James ruled out (ankle) vs. Timberwolves
Dec. 21, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to tendinitis in his left ankle, the team announced.

It will be the second time in the past two weeks that James has sat out the second game of a back-to-back, as the 38-year-old sat out in the Lakers' road victory against San Antonio on Dec. 13. 

The Lakers are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak after dropping a game in Chicago on Wednesday, giving them a 1-4 record since their In-Season Tournament championship win in Las Vegas.

James admitted how difficult the stretch has been to reporters after the game. 

"It's a combination of everything," James said, per ESPN. "I mean, it's the emotional fatigue, it's the physical fatigue, it's the grind-of-the-season fatigue. And when you're not winning, obviously, that's the frustration fatigue. So, it's a combination of everything."

Lakers center Anthony Davis, who tweaked his ankle in the third quarter against Chicago but managed to finish the game, is listed as questionable with a sprain and bone bruise on his left ankle. Meanwhile, guard Gabe Vincent is ruled out with a left knee issue after getting his first taste of action in seven weeks against the Bulls.

The Lakers currently occupy the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference standings with a 15-13 record.

