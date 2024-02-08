National Basketball Association Knicks forward OG Anunoby has elbow surgery, will miss at least three weeks Published Feb. 8, 2024 6:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

OG Anunoby has undergone right elbow surgery and the New York Knicks say the starting forward will miss at least three more weeks.

The Knicks said Thursday that Anunoby had a loose bone fragment removed from his elbow in the procedure. They didn't say when it was performed, and coach Tom Thibodeau said he didn't know.

They added that he would be evaluated in three weeks.

Anunoby's acquisition from Toronto sent the Knicks soaring up the standings, as they went 14-2 in January after he made his debut in the starting lineup on New Year's Day. But he has missed the last five games with what the team originally called right elbow inflammation before changing it to bone spur inflammation in their injury report for their game Thursday against Dallas.

He has averaged 15.6 points in 14 games in the deal that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

