National Basketball Association
Jordan, Magic, Bird, LeBron land in Skip's all-time Top 10 Jordan, Magic, Bird, LeBron land in Skip's all-time Top 10
National Basketball Association

Jordan, Magic, Bird, LeBron land in Skip's all-time Top 10

1 hour ago

Skip Bayless does not deviate from the masses when it comes to anointing Michael Jordan as the greatest player in NBA history.

NBA 75th Anniversary Team: Skip Bayless reveals his Top 10

NBA 75th Anniversary Team: Skip Bayless reveals his Top 10
Skip Bayless lists his top 10 players from the NBA’s top 75 list, with former Bulls star Michael Jordan — not shockingly — at No. 1.

But how does the rest of Bayless' Top 10 list shape up? Where does LeBron James fit? Where does he rank the greatest Celtics and Lakers?

In the wake of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team celebration, let's take a look at who Bayless labels as the 10 greatest players in NBA history.

10. Wilt Chamberlain

Teams: Philadelphia/S.F. Warriors (1959-65), Philadelphia 76ers (1965-68), Los Angeles Lakers (1968-73).

Career highlights: The ultimate stat machine, Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history to score 100 points in a single game. He averaged 50.4 points in a season and 44.8 in another. He also averaged 20-plus rebounds in 11 seasons. 

9. LeBron James

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-10), Miami Heat (2010-14), Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-18), Los Angeles Lakers (2018-present)

Career highlights: Aside from the numbers and records and MVPs, James has taken his teams to the NBA Finals on 10 occasions, including eight straight berths from 2011-18. He has four rings to his name.

8. Larry Bird

Teams: Boston Celtics (1979-92)

Career highlights: A three-time champion and three-time NBA MVP, Bird is one of the greatest shooters in league history, twice becoming a member of the 50-40-90 club.

7. Kobe Bryant

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers (1996-2016)

Career highlights: The late Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers, winning five titles and two Finals MVPs. The All-Star Game trophy was recently renamed after the 18-time All-Star, who once scored 81 in a game.

6. Bill Russell

Teams: Boston Celtics (1956-69)

Career highlights: Russell is the NBA's ultimate winner, serving as the cornerstone of the Celtics' run to 11 NBA titles between 1957 and 1969. He was also a five-time NBA MVP.

5. Tim Duncan

Teams: San Antonio Spurs (1997-2016)

Career highlights: "The Big Fundamental" is arguably the most humble superstar of all-time. The Spurs missed the playoffs just once during his 19 years with the franchise, and he led San Antonio to five titles, winning three Finals MVPs.

4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks (1969-75), Los Angeles Lakers (1975-89)

Career highlights: There is no statistical achievement that Abdul-Jabbar hasn't reached. He's a six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA MVP and is currently the league's all-time leader in points (38,387). 

3. Shaquille O'Neal

Teams: Orlando Magic (1992-96), Los Angeles Lakers (1996-2004), Miami Heat (2004-08), Phoenix Suns (2008-09), Cleveland Cavaliers (2009-10), Boston Celtics (2010-11)

Career highlights: Often referred to as "the most dominant big man ever," O'Neal spearheaded the Lakers' three-peat from 2000-02, winning three Finals MVPs in the process. 

2. Magic Johnson

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers (1979-91, 1996)

Career highlights: Johnson was the first of his kind, as a 6-foot-9 point guard that orchestrated the "Showtime" Lakers. He's a five-time NBA champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, three-time NBA MVP and is the league's all-time leader in assists per game (11.2).

1. Michael Jordan

Teams: Chicago Bulls (1984-93, 1995-98), Washington Wizards (2001-03)

Career highlights: Jordan finished his career 6-0 in the NBA Finals and won six Finals MVPs. He also won five league MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles. He retired with the highest-career scoring average in NBA history (30.1).

Skip's final take: "It is laughable to me that anybody could even try to make the case that LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan. If you give me any of my next seven players, I promise you, I will beat LeBron and his team. … I give him No. 9, but no higher."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA odds: Every team's 2022 title futures after All-Star Weekend
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Every team's 2022 title futures after All-Star Weekend

2 hours ago
Tensions rising between LeBron James and Lakers' front office?
National Basketball Association

Tensions rising between LeBron James and Lakers' front office?

3 hours ago
Is LeBron James recruiting Oklahoma City to draft Bronny?
LeBron James

Is LeBron James recruiting Oklahoma City to draft Bronny?

4 hours ago
NBA Odds: Kyrie Irving's playing status and impact on Nets' futures
National Basketball Association

NBA Odds: Kyrie Irving's playing status and impact on Nets' futures

5 hours ago
NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat, Bucks lead down the stretch
National Basketball Association

NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat, Bucks lead down the stretch

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes