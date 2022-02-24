National Basketball Association Jordan, Magic, Bird, LeBron land in Skip's all-time Top 10 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Skip Bayless does not deviate from the masses when it comes to anointing Michael Jordan as the greatest player in NBA history.

Skip Bayless lists his top 10 players from the NBA's top 75 list, with former Bulls star Michael Jordan — not shockingly — at No. 1.

But how does the rest of Bayless' Top 10 list shape up? Where does LeBron James fit? Where does he rank the greatest Celtics and Lakers?

In the wake of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team celebration, let's take a look at who Bayless labels as the 10 greatest players in NBA history.

10. Wilt Chamberlain

Teams: Philadelphia/S.F. Warriors (1959-65), Philadelphia 76ers (1965-68), Los Angeles Lakers (1968-73).

Career highlights: The ultimate stat machine, Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history to score 100 points in a single game. He averaged 50.4 points in a season and 44.8 in another. He also averaged 20-plus rebounds in 11 seasons.

9. LeBron James

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-10), Miami Heat (2010-14), Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-18), Los Angeles Lakers (2018-present)

Career highlights: Aside from the numbers and records and MVPs, James has taken his teams to the NBA Finals on 10 occasions, including eight straight berths from 2011-18. He has four rings to his name.

8. Larry Bird

Teams: Boston Celtics (1979-92)

Career highlights: A three-time champion and three-time NBA MVP, Bird is one of the greatest shooters in league history, twice becoming a member of the 50-40-90 club.

7. Kobe Bryant

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers (1996-2016)

Career highlights: The late Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers, winning five titles and two Finals MVPs. The All-Star Game trophy was recently renamed after the 18-time All-Star, who once scored 81 in a game.

6. Bill Russell

Teams: Boston Celtics (1956-69)

Career highlights: Russell is the NBA's ultimate winner, serving as the cornerstone of the Celtics' run to 11 NBA titles between 1957 and 1969. He was also a five-time NBA MVP.

5. Tim Duncan

Teams: San Antonio Spurs (1997-2016)

Career highlights: "The Big Fundamental" is arguably the most humble superstar of all-time. The Spurs missed the playoffs just once during his 19 years with the franchise, and he led San Antonio to five titles, winning three Finals MVPs.

4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks (1969-75), Los Angeles Lakers (1975-89)

Career highlights: There is no statistical achievement that Abdul-Jabbar hasn't reached. He's a six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA MVP and is currently the league's all-time leader in points (38,387).

3. Shaquille O'Neal

Teams: Orlando Magic (1992-96), Los Angeles Lakers (1996-2004), Miami Heat (2004-08), Phoenix Suns (2008-09), Cleveland Cavaliers (2009-10), Boston Celtics (2010-11)

Career highlights: Often referred to as "the most dominant big man ever," O'Neal spearheaded the Lakers' three-peat from 2000-02, winning three Finals MVPs in the process.

2. Magic Johnson

Teams: Los Angeles Lakers (1979-91, 1996)

Career highlights: Johnson was the first of his kind, as a 6-foot-9 point guard that orchestrated the "Showtime" Lakers. He's a five-time NBA champion, three-time NBA Finals MVP, three-time NBA MVP and is the league's all-time leader in assists per game (11.2).

1. Michael Jordan

Teams: Chicago Bulls (1984-93, 1995-98), Washington Wizards (2001-03)

Career highlights: Jordan finished his career 6-0 in the NBA Finals and won six Finals MVPs. He also won five league MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles. He retired with the highest-career scoring average in NBA history (30.1).

Skip's final take: "It is laughable to me that anybody could even try to make the case that LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan. If you give me any of my next seven players, I promise you, I will beat LeBron and his team. … I give him No. 9, but no higher."

