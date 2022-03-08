National Basketball Association Herd Hierarchy: Harden-Embiid, Curry-Thompson highlight NBA's best duos 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

James Harden and Joel Embiid are the NBA's newest super duo — but that doesn't mean they can't already be the best.

"If you’re asking me," Colin Cowherd said, "I need a bucket with a minute left, I think it's the best duo in the league."

Colin spent part of Monday ranking the best tandems in the league in his "Herd Hierarchy." Let's see how Cowherd's top-10 list lined up.

10. Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie — Dallas Mavericks

Colin’s thoughts: "[Doncic] is as great as any young player. He's probably the build-around guy in the NBA if you asked most people. Spencer Dinwiddie likes the ball as well, but they play really well together. They're 6-1 over the last seven games since Dinwiddie arrived."

9. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — Utah Jazz

Colin’s thoughts: "[Gobert and Mitchell] have got a lot of playoff experience with them, and that matters. They've been in these big series. Gobert is the best rim protector in the NBA, and I think Donovan Mitchell is underrated. These guys can make a stop and Donovan can get you a bucket."

8. Zach LaVine and Demar DeRozan — Chicago Bulls

Colin’s thoughts: "They're the leading scoring duo in the league. Zach LaVine is a great corner-3 shooter, Demar DeRozan is mostly known as a get a bucket in the mid-range guy. Both guys could drop 32 in a playoff game and you wouldn't be shocked. But again, I’ve got no playoff experience here."

7. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo — Miami Heat

Colin’s thoughts: "They got Finals experience and playoff experience. They're both very good defensively. Bam's a great defensive player with a lot of length, so they're going to give you the defensive-end stuff that Zach and Demar don't. The knock is offensively. I never looked at Bam as a get-a-bucket guy, and Jimmy's a greater athlete and defender then he is a pure scorer."

6. LeBron James and Anthony Davis — Los Angeles Lakers

Colin’s thoughts: "This will seem low, but LeBron and Anthony Davis, they're just not healthy enough. If they were healthy, I'd probably put them at No. 1. There's an argument to be made they're No. 1 but they're not. LeBron is also having to take over the scoring in the next 13 games with 10 on the road. LeBron's gonna have to be a monster offensively because [Russell] Westbrook is imploding. Anthony Davis isn't there. So LeBron's gonna have to do what he did Saturday night a lot, and I'm sorry, in Year 18 or 19, it's gonna wear him down."

5. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — Boston Celtics

Colin’s thoughts: "I do feel like there's a ceiling to Tatum's remarkable scoring. Great one-on-one guy. Great scorer. I've seen it before. I do feel like there's a ceiling here. Both are willing defenders. Jaylen Brown is the better defender and Jaylen, by the way, … he's developed into a nice All-Star-level player. I think there's a little more of a ceiling here than others."

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton — Milwaukee Bucks

Colin’s thoughts: "Many of you think [this is] underrated. Middleton's having a very good year shooting, and Giannis is amazing. [Middleton] is shooting 42% from the floor on 3-pointers this year, which is the best he's done in his career. But again, I've seen Middleton in big spots evaporate, and he’s had some bad playoff games. I still have my doubts about it, but I put them at No. 4."

3. Chris Paul and Devin Booker — Phoenix Suns

Colin’s thoughts: "Booker's a tremendous go-to, No. 2 scorer — a winning scorer, one of three players in the league averaging 25-plus [points] in the last four years. They do have playoff experience from last year, but I worry about Chris Paul's health. That's why I dock them a spot."

2. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — Golden State Warriors

Colin’s thoughts: "I think Curry is the best ball-handler in the world, the best 3-point shooter in the world, can take over a series and is a matchup problem for a lot of teams. Klay Thompson is not the Klay Thompson of years ago, but he's rounding into form, and I think he can get there again. I get tons of playoff experience, and I'm betting on what I've seen before."

1. Joel Embiid and James Harden — Philadelphia 76ers

Colin’s thoughts: "I know you think I'm out of my mind, but I think it's the best get-a-bucket center in the league in Embiid, and I think because Harden doesn't have to dominate the ball as much with this team, he will be effective in the playoffs. I think that's the best duo in the NBA. And I think they're gonna make the Finals."

