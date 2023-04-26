National Basketball Association Hawks' Game 5 upset of Celtics forces Janet Jackson to postpone concert Updated Apr. 26, 2023 11:30 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

When Hawks star Trae Young drained a 30-footer that won Game 5 over the Celtics on Tuesday, he caused a bit of a problem back in Atlanta.

Young's shot helped keep the Hawks alive in their first-round series, forcing Game 6 at State Farm Arena on Thursday night. But there was already an event scheduled at the Hawks' home arena that night — a Janet Jackson concert.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning artist was set to perform as part of her "Together Again" tour. While the Hawks' win presented a logistical nightmare, a decision to push back Jackson's concert to Friday was made shortly after Game 5 went final on Tuesday.

Ticket holders for Jackson's Thursday concert were sent an email by Live Nation to inform them of the schedule change.

"Due to the Atlanta Hawks playoff game, the Janet Jackson show originally scheduled for Thursday, April 27 at State Farm Arena has been moved to Friday, April 28," Live Nation wrote in a statement. "All tickets for Thursday night’s show will be honored for Friday night. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who are unable to attend."

Of course, Hawks fans likely don't care that Jackson fans in Atlanta will have to wait another day to see the singer perform or that two major concerts will now take place in the city on Friday with Taylor Swift scheduled to perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Young was also happy to push back Janet's concert a day.

"..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND.. Hope she can be at the game now!" Young tweeted Wednesday.

Following Tuesday's game, Young told reporters that he called teammate Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for Game 5 for making contact with an official, to tell him their show in Atlanta is still on for Thursday.

"I FaceTimed him as soon as I got in the locker room," Young said. "I FaceTimed DJ and told him to be ready. I told him before the game we were going to take care of business so we can play in Atlanta. Can’t wait to see everybody in Atlanta."

Murray didn't hold back his excitement on social media following the game.

"LETS HEAD BACK TO ATLANTA !!!! I Love My Team. ALL FIGHT Against All Odds!!!! ATLANTA VS EVERYBODY!!!!!!!

@TheTraeYoung BOIIIIIIIIIIIIII YOU BEEN THAT!!!!!" Murray wrote in a tweet.

By potentially double-booking, the folks who schedule events at State Farm Arena didn't show much faith in the Hawks. Trey Feazell, the executive vice president of arena programming, tried to put a happy spin on the rescheduling.

"This is such an exciting time for the city with world-class events between Hawks Playoff basketball, Janet Jackson and Taylor Swift in downtown Atlanta," Feazell said in a statement. "We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible."

If the Hawks upset the Celtics again on Thursday, State Farm Arena won't have to worry about any schedule conflicts as Game 7 would take place in Boston on Saturday.

