National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Clutch Player of the Year odds: Steph Curry favored Updated Feb. 22, 2024 10:14 a.m. ET

Now that we're in the second half of the NBA season, bettors are diving into the odds for end-of-year awards. And Clutch Player of the Year is one market that's getting some betting action.

Currently, at the very top of the betting board as a heavy favorite is Golden State's Stephen Curry at -200.

Curry is second in the league in clutch points (5.0), defined as points scored in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime when the score is within five points.

Behind the Warriors' golden guy is OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at +650. He is averaging 3.3 points in the clutch (15th in the league) but shooting 58% from the field during that time, as opposed to 50.5% by Curry.

Rounding out the top three is Damian Lillard, who is putting up 3.7 clutch points per game (10th in the league) and shooting 95.6% from the free-throw line in the clutch.

Let's take a look at the odds.

CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR ODDS: *

Stephen Curry, Warriors: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Damian Lillard, Bucks: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Luka Doncic, Mavericks: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Jalen Brunson, Knicks: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

LeBron James, Lakers: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls: +5000 (bet $10 to win $ $510 total)

Kevin Durant, Suns: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

* odds as of 2/22/24

A familiar face further down the oddsboard is the King himself in James.

His Lakers are ninth in the West heading into the second half of the season, and James is seventh in the league in clutch scoring at 3.9 points per game, while shooting 58% from the field in the clutch.

For bettors considering a long shot for Clutch Player of the Year, look no further than Denver's Jokic at +6000. He's ninth in the league in clutch scoring (3.8 PPG) and is one of only two non-guard/wings in the top 10 in clutch scoring (Joel Embiid, 4.1 PPG).

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

