Pennzoil 400 highlights: Top moments from Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Published Mar. 5, 2023 3:03 p.m. EST

Viva Las Vegas!

The NASCAR Cup Series' March schedule kicks off Sunday with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

The 267-lap race covers 400.5 miles and is made up of two 80-lap stages, followed by a third and final 107-lap stage.

The green flag is set to drop at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the top moments!

Setting the stage

Ahead of Sunday's action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass gave fans an inside look at what's to come in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere, FOX Sports' NASCAR pit reporter Jamie Little spoke with pole winner Joey Logano ahead of the race.

Stay tuned for updates!

