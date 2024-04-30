NASCAR Cup Series Alex Bowman to drive Jimmie Johnson-inspired Lowe's scheme at Darlington Published Apr. 30, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alex Bowman is the current driver of the No. 48 Ally car, and while that number typically provokes images of Jimmie Johnson's signature No. 48 Lowe's car, Bowman is paying tribute to the living legend next month.

When Bowman & Co. suit up for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 12 (3 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), Bowman's No. 48 Ally car will feature a nearly identical look to that of Johnson's No. 48 Lowe's car.

Johnson, now the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, is tied with Dale Earnhardt for the most championships in NASCAR history with seven. Johnson was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Bowman, 31, is ninth in total points (302) this season, with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes. Bowman, who has seven career Cup Series wins, took the No. 48 car in 2021 after Johnson retired from NASCAR.

A handful of other drivers will be sporting distinct designs at Darlington next month, including Kyle Larson's No. 5 car that will look identical to that of 1996 Cup Series champion Terry Labonte's ride.

Additionally, 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski will head to Darlington with a throwback scheme of his own, this one featuring a Castrol look that debuted in the 1995 All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship.

