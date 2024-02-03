NASCAR Cup Series 2024 NASCAR odds: Truex, Hamlin, Larson favored to win Clash Published Feb. 3, 2024 12:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on FOX is taking over Hollywood for a third consecutive year, and bettors are diving into the action for one of the season's most star-studded races.

In addition to Chase Elliott and other stars taking to the quarter-mile track for the competition, the weekend will feature a concert from Grammy-nominated recording artist Machine Gun Kelly.

The performances and other events surrounding the Clash — including the Mexico Series Race — attract a huge number of fans, spectators and bettors.

However, FOX Sports NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass explained that 2024 could be the last year the Coliseum hosts this huge event.

The Clash is an exhibition in which drivers aren't rewarded points for finishes. However, it could still provide bettors a small glimpse into how drivers might fare during the upcoming season.

Reigning Clash champ Martin Truex Jr. is currently tied at the top of the oddsboard at +900, alongside Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson.

Let's dive into the rest of the odds for the huge race weekend.

CLASH AT THE COLISEUM ODDS: *

Martin Truex Jr.: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Denny Hamlin: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Kyle Larson: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Ryan Blaney: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kyle Busch: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

William Byron: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Christopher Bell: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Joey Logano: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chase Elliott: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Brad Keselowski: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Tyler Reddick: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ryan Preece: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Josh Berry: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chris Buescher: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chase Briscoe: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bubba Wallace: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

*odds as of 2/3/2024

Tyler Reddick on the importance of NASCAR racing in the Los Angeles market

Not only did Truex win last year's race in Los Angeles, but he had the fastest practice time. He finished the 2023 season as the regular-season champion.

Hamlin and his No. 11 car are second on the board and come into the 2024 season after winning three NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023. Hamlin is followed by Larson, the only driver of the top three who earned a spot in last season's Championship Four at Phoenix.

Further down the list as a longshot is Stenhouse Jr. at +20000. Stenhouse won last year's Daytona 500.

Who are you backing to win the 2024 Clash at the Coliseum?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the NASCAR season unfolds!

