NASCAR Cup Series Greg Biffle headlines new NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees Updated Apr. 24, 2024 12:03 p.m. ET

Greg Biffle, who won 19 Cup races and was 35 points away from becoming the first driver to win titles in all three national series, is among five new nominees to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Biffle, Randy Dorton, Ray Hendrick, Jack Sprague and Bob Welborn were announced as new nominees as the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame ballot was revealed Wednesday, less than four weeks prior to voting day on May 21. Fans also can vote online with their votes combined into one "member" of the selection panel.

Panelists choose two from the 10-person Modern Era ballot (career started within last 60 years) and one from the five-person Pioneer Era ballot (career started over 60 years ago or 10 years on Modern Era ballot).

Typically, there are only three new nominees replacing the three elected in the previous class, but the nominating committee has removed two names — A.J. Foyt (the IndyCar legend who also won seven Cup races including the Daytona 500) and Sam Ard (1983-84 Xfinity Series champion) from the Pioneer ballot.

The new nominees on the Modern Era ballot:

--Biffle (2000 truck champ, 2002 Xfinity champ, 19 Cup wins)

--Sprague (three-time truck champ)

--Dorton (nine-time national series champion engine builder)

Returnees to the Modern Era ballot: Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde and Ricky Rudd.

The new nominees on the Pioneer Era ballot:

--Hendrick (won more than 700 races in modified and late model sportsman)

--Welborn (three-time convertible champion)

--Larry Phillips (short-track legend who maxed out his 10 years on Modern Era ballot).

Returnees to the Pioneer Era ballot: Banjo Matthews, Ralph Moody.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

