MLB playoffs top plays: Red Sox cruising against Astros in ALCS Game 2

34 mins ago

Saturday's MLB playoff slate brings fans two action-packed matchups on the way to determining the 2021 World Series.

The Boston Red Sox have a big lead on the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on FOX.

The Astros lead the series 1-0 after narrowly escaping the Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 on Friday but found themselves down 9-3 in Game 2 after two grand slams by J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers.

At night, the Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Dodgers (8:08 p.m. ET, TBS) in Game 1 of the NLCS. 

The Dodgers outlasted the Giants in a five-game NL Division Series, winning Thursday night in San Francisco to advance to their fifth NLCS in the past six years.

Here are the top plays from Saturday:

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Grand opening

The Red Sox loaded the bases in the first inning, and J.D. Martinez made sure they didn't leave any runners on base with a grand slam to give his team an early 4-0 lead.

Injury delay

After a rough first inning, Astros pitcher Luis Garcia left the game in the second with an apparent injury, causing a delay in the game.

How about another?

For the first time in playoff history, a team hit multiple grand slams in the same game. After Martinez hit one in the first inning, Rafael Devers followed suit in the second, carving out an 8-0 lead for the Sox.

Teeing off

It hasn't even been two games, but Kiké Hernandez has already hit three home runs in the ALCS. The latest came in the fourth inning and gave the Red Sox a 9-0 lead.

On the board

The Astros began to cut into the Sox's lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel provided an offensive boost, combining to bring in three runs for the Astros.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Still to come!

