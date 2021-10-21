Major League Baseball MLB playoffs top plays: Atlanta Braves lead Los Angeles Dodgers early in NLCS Game 5 34 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from the World Series.

They hold a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers thanks to a 9-2 shellacking in Game 4 on Wednesday night. If any team is capable of piecing together a historic comeback effort, it's those boys in blue. Heck, it happened just last year.

But if they're going to do it again, it will take a big comeback without the services of injured players Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy and Justin Turner.

This one is a big as they get.

Here are the highlights from Thursday:

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta wasted no time jumping on Dodgers' emergency starter Joe Kelly in the first inning. After Ozzie Albies beat the shift with a single to left field, Freddie Freeman stepped up and gave the Braves a 2-0 lead by doing this …

Kelly left the game with biceps tightness a short time later, recording only two outs.

