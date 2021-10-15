Major League Baseball MLB odds: Updated World Series futures, odds to win ALCS and NLCS 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the Boys of Summer become the Heroes of October and the conclusion of a never-ending Major League Baseball season is finally in sight, the only thing more exciting than watching your team playing to win it all is watching your wallet get bigger because you made the right wager.

With baseball in its final stretch, we're taking a look at updated World Series futures and the American League Championship Series and the National League Championship Series odds.

ODDS TO WIN WORLD SERIES (via FOX Bet)*

DODGERS +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

ASTROS +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

RED SOX +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

BRAVES +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

ODDS TO WIN NLCS

DODGERS -227 (bet $10 to win $14.41 total)

BRAVES +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

ODDS TO WIN ALCS

ASTROS -161 (bet $10 to win $16.21 total)

RED SOX +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

*As of 10/15/2021 at 7 p.m. ET

Let's look briefly at how we got here.

National League

Oddsmakers have had the reigning World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers as the World Series favorites since the beginning of the season. Once the team from Chavez Ravine acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals, the Dodgers sat at +325 to win the World Series after opening the regular season at 4-1. Now they sit at +130.

Conversely, the Atlanta Braves, whose mission is avenging last year's NLCS letdown to Los Angeles, sat at +1000 at the beginning of regular season and now sit at +550 to win the Commissioner's Trophy ahead of their rematch with the Dodgers.

American League

The Houston Astros have done quite a bit of work to get to this point – and to try to pull themselves out of the shadow of their recent scandal. Now, FOX Bet has the 2017 World Series champs as the second favorite to win the World Series at +210. They began the season at +2500.

The Boston Red Sox were at one point even more of a long shot than their rivals; they were at +4000 heading into Opening Day but now sit at +450 to win the World Series.

But before the World Series are the last legs of the AL and NL pennant races. Here are the most recent odds from FOX Bet on Game 1 of the ALCS and NLCS:

BOSTON RED SOX @ HOUSTON ASTROS (8:07 p.m. ET Friday, FOX)

LOS ANGELES DODGERS @ ATLANTA BRAVES (8:07 p.m. ET Saturday, TBS)



