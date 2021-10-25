Major League Baseball MLB odds: World Series 2021 lines, betting preview (and 3 rules to know) 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Dave Sharapan

FOX Sports MLB Betting Analyst

And then, there were two.

The Atlanta Braves began the 2021 MLB season as +1000 underdogs to win the World Series. The Houston Astros were an even longer shot to win it all at +2500.

Yet Tuesday night, the Braves and Astros will face off to start the 2021 World Series.

ODDS TO WIN WORLD SERIES (via FOX Bet)*

Houston Astros: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.50 total)

Atlanta Braves: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

*As of 10/25/2021 at 6 p.m. ET

It might not be the matchup that quite everybody wanted, whether you had a future ticket on the Dodgers or Red Sox or not. But it is a tremendous matchup, and as a baseball fan, I think it's going to be a competitive a great watch with a whole slew of betting opportunities. There's not much better than October baseball, and we only have a maximum of seven games left!

Chances are, that means you're looking to make a wager or two (or three, or four, or …) on the Fall Classic. Luckily for you, we're here to help. The FOX Sports gambling team once again came to me with a few questions — this time, about how to bet on the World Series in general and this matchup specifically.

TOP 10 ODDS TO WIN 2021 WORLD SERIES MVP (via FOX Bet)*

Jose Altuve: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Yordan Alvarez: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Freddie Freeman: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Michael Brantley: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Carlos Correa: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Alex Bregman: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kyle Tucker: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Austin Riley: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Max Fried: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Eddie Rosario: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

*As of 10/25/2021 at 6 p.m. ET

I was more than happy to oblige. Before Tuesday's Game 1 (8 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX), here are three general rules to keep in mind for betting the 2021 World Series, with all odds via FOX Bet.

WORLD SERIES BETTING RULE NUMBER ONE: IT'S ALL ABOUT GAME 1

You’ve talked about "rolling over" a bet from one game to the next instead of placing a futures wager a couple of times this postseason. If I really, really like one of these teams, should I bet their futures price to win the World Series now, or should I just let it ride on the moneyline from game to game?

The future price at this point is basically the Game 7 price. Fun fact. So what I have seen the "bag guys" do for years, especially in a pretty evenly matched series like this one, is take the plus price on the series if they think the underdog is live to win Game 1.

By that, I mean that if they think the Braves are going to win Game 1, they bet the Braves to win the series. Then, if they are right, they are holding a plus-money ticket on an updated series price where that team is a minus-money favorite going into Game 2.

Others will just bet the moneyline game to game, because anything could happen, between injuries, dead arms or cold hitting lineups (I see you, Red Sox lineup).

Two schools of thought, and to each their own. There is no one way. Just remember, nobody knows squadoosh! That's why they play the games.

PICK (if you think the Braves will win Game 1): Braves +130 to win the World Series (bet $10 to win $23 total)

WORLD SERIES BETTING RULE NUMBER 2: IT'S JUST ANOTHER GAME

There are so many factors to consider when handicapping a baseball game. What do you look for when you're making your bet — or setting lines, for that matter? Pitchers? Hitters on hot streaks? Trends? Historical data? And does any of that change in the World Series?

In a risk room, as an oddsmaker, you are always trying to "get to the number." That means you get to a comfortable line that you like and take bets. The World Series is game number 173 for both of these teams, and, ideally, the process is the same. Dress up, show up, put it up, take bets. Rinse and repeat.

And enjoy it, because before you know it, college basketball is here and there are over 300 teams to worry about making lines for every day!

As far as what to look at, the cold, hard truth is that there is so much to look at now, and the information is available on both sides of the counter. You can look at too much and get paralysis by analysis. You can go back and look at splits, along with things called FIP and WHIP.

I think you need to look at it all and use it for what you want, then make decisions from there.

WORLD SERIES BETTING RULE NUMBER THREE: KEEP IT SIMPLE

What is the biggest mistake (or mistakes!) that rookie bettors make when they’re betting on baseball?

One mistake that rookie bettors make is betting too much. Not just in that they make too many bets (because the options are endless), but they bet too much, amount-wise, because it is the end of the season.

They spread too much of their bankroll on stuff that they know very little about just for the action. Again, nobody knows squadoosh, but you don't bet the K props now just because they are up. It's fine to do multiple bets, and it can and does make watching the game even more fun, but keep the units you wager the same, and ideally have at least some reason for making a bet!

Another one is making "emotional" or "fan" bets. None of that matters when the players step on the field or you push the buttons on your app. I think it's best to remove your bias and forget about trash cans and the Tomahawk Chop, but I get that some people might want to make their bets based on the teams they love and hate. Just know that if you do, you're probably not getting the best of it.

Once the plays are made, sit back and enjoy it — until you start making in-game wagers, of course, but that is a whole other story! THE WORLD SERIES IS HERE! OCTOBER BASEBALL, BRUH!

Dave Sharapan is a longtime oddsmaker who spent 20-plus years in sportsbooks around the world. He is a current sports betting analyst, writer and sports bettor himself with Pittsburgh roots who lives in Las Vegas and has more hats than he possibly can count. You can follow him on Twitter @SportsbkConsig .

