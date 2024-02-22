Major League Baseball
MLB players miffed at sport's new see-through pants, relaying concerns to league
Published Feb. 22, 2024 6:33 p.m. ET

MLB's new uniform reveal hasn't gone very well. Now some of the rampant criticism has moved below the belt.

Major League Baseball Players Association deputy executive director Bruce Meyer confirmed on Thursday that the organization is relaying concerns from players to MLB about the new pants, which are somewhat see-through. The complaints — first reported by ESPN — are part of broader scorn for the new uniforms, which are designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics.

"I know everyone hates them," Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said last week. "We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there."

MLB officials say the new uniforms improve mobility by providing 25% more stretch and also will dry 28% faster. The lettering, sleeve emblems and numbering are less bulky in an attempt to make uniforms more breathable and comfortable.

Commissioner Rob Manfred previously said he expects criticism to fade, but that was before the below-the-belt complaints.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

