MLB All-Star Game 2022: Sights, sounds from MLB Draft
The first day of the three-day 2022 MLB Draft is officially underway.
This year's draft comes after baseball's youngest stars showed out in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game.
The Baltimore Orioles held the No. 1 overall pick, while the New York Mets have two early first-round picks at No. 11 and No. 14. The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds, both of which forfeited their second-round pick, hold this year's compensatory picks, in addition to their given picks at Nos. 10 and No. 18, respectively.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the lone team without a first-round selection, but they do have the first pick of the second round at No. 40 overall.
Nearly 600 players will be selected, with the first 80 picks taking place Sunday, followed by Rounds 3-10 on Monday and concluding with Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
Here are the highlights from the 2022 MLB Draft:
1. Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday, SS, HS SR, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
The Orioles selected Oklahoma-based Stillwater High School shortstop Jackson Holliday, son of seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner Matt Holliday, with the first overall pick in this year's draft.
2. Arizona Diamondbacks, Druw Jones, OF, HS SR, 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
Second-generation stars went back-to-back, as the Diamondbacks drafted Georgia high school outfielder Druw Jones, son of 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw Jones, with the No. 2 overall pick.
The Wesleyan High School senior was No. 1 on MLB's Top 250 Draft Prospects list heading into Sunday.
3. Texas Rangers, Kumar Rocker, P, 4YR JR, 6-foor-5, 245 pounds
With the third overall pick, the Rangers selected right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker, No. 38 on the MLB Top 250 Draft Prospects list.
Keep an eye out for Cam Collier, son of eight-year MLB veteran Lou Collier, as things get underway.
The full order for Round 1 is:
1. Baltimore Orioles
2. Arizona Diamondbacks
3. Texas Rangers
4. Pittsburgh Pirates
5. Washington Nationals
6. Miami Marlins
7. Chicago Cubs
8. Minnesota Twins
9. Kansas City Royals
10. Colorado Rockies
11. New York Mets
12. Detroit Tigers
13. Los Angeles Angels
14. New York Mets
15. San Diego Padres
16. Cleveland Guardians
17. Philadelphia Phillies
18. Cincinnati Reds
19. Oakland Athletics
20. Atlanta Braves
21. Seattle Mariners
22. St. Louis Cardinals
23. Toronto Blue Jays
24. Boston Red Sox
25. New York Yankees
26. Chicago White Sox
27. Milwaukee Brewers
28. Houston Astros
29. Tampa Bay Rays
30. San Francisco Giants
31. Rockies (Trevor Story) *compensation pick
32. Reds (Nick Castellanos) *compensation pick
Stay tuned for more updates.