Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game 2022: Sights, sounds from MLB Draft 31 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first day of the three-day 2022 MLB Draft is officially underway.

This year's draft comes after baseball's youngest stars showed out in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game.

The Baltimore Orioles held the No. 1 overall pick, while the New York Mets have two early first-round picks at No. 11 and No. 14. The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds, both of which forfeited their second-round pick, hold this year's compensatory picks, in addition to their given picks at Nos. 10 and No. 18, respectively.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the lone team without a first-round selection, but they do have the first pick of the second round at No. 40 overall.

Nearly 600 players will be selected, with the first 80 picks taking place Sunday, followed by Rounds 3-10 on Monday and concluding with Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights from the 2022 MLB Draft:

1. Baltimore Orioles, Jackson Holliday, SS, HS SR, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

The Orioles selected Oklahoma-based Stillwater High School shortstop Jackson Holliday, son of seven-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner Matt Holliday, with the first overall pick in this year's draft.

2. Arizona Diamondbacks, Druw Jones, OF, HS SR, 6-foot-4, 180 pounds

Second-generation stars went back-to-back, as the Diamondbacks drafted Georgia high school outfielder Druw Jones, son of 10-time Gold Glove winner Andruw Jones, with the No. 2 overall pick.

The Wesleyan High School senior was No. 1 on MLB's Top 250 Draft Prospects list heading into Sunday.

3. Texas Rangers, Kumar Rocker, P, 4YR JR, 6-foor-5, 245 pounds

With the third overall pick, the Rangers selected right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker, No. 38 on the MLB Top 250 Draft Prospects list.

Keep an eye out for Cam Collier, son of eight-year MLB veteran Lou Collier, as things get underway.

The full order for Round 1 is:

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Arizona Diamondbacks

3. Texas Rangers

4. Pittsburgh Pirates

5. Washington Nationals

6. Miami Marlins

7. Chicago Cubs

8. Minnesota Twins

9. Kansas City Royals

10. Colorado Rockies

11. New York Mets

12. Detroit Tigers

13. Los Angeles Angels

14. New York Mets

15. San Diego Padres

16. Cleveland Guardians

17. Philadelphia Phillies

18. Cincinnati Reds

19. Oakland Athletics

20. Atlanta Braves

21. Seattle Mariners

22. St. Louis Cardinals

23. Toronto Blue Jays

24. Boston Red Sox

25. New York Yankees

26. Chicago White Sox

27. Milwaukee Brewers

28. Houston Astros

29. Tampa Bay Rays

30. San Francisco Giants

31. Rockies (Trevor Story) *compensation pick

32. Reds (Nick Castellanos) *compensation pick

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.