MLB All-Star Game 2022: Sights, sounds from Day 1 at Futures Game
MLB All-Star Game 2022: Sights, sounds from Day 1 at Futures Game

32 mins ago

Baseball's youngest stars stepped into the spotlight for the MLB All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.

The annual exhibition game, which features a team of American League-affiliated prospects competing against a team of National League-affiliated prospects, kicks off a weekend full of events leading up to Tuesday's highly anticipated MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Twenty-eight top-notch prospects — including Francisco Álvarez, Corbin Carroll and Gunnar Henderson — were selected to play in this year’s showcase event, with 13 clubs represented by their No. 1 prospect.

Here are the highlights from the Futures Game:

Ahead of the action, a trio of Futures Game players — Tampa Bay Rays' Taj Bradley, Philadelphia Phillies' Logan O’Hoppe and Washington Nationals' Darren Baker — met with three children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation who all used their wish to attend the 2022 Midsummer Classic on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

The American League was first on the board, thanks to Texas Rangers prospect Dustin Harris, who replaced Boston's Brayan Bello on the AL roster. Harris, who is on his way to his second straight 20-20 season, was taken by Oakland in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft before being traded to Texas in the 2020 Mike Minor deal.

Los Angeles' Bobby Miller got off to a hot start in the first inning. The Dodgers' top pitching prospect is famously known for striking out reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani in an April exhibition game. Miller, selected 29th overall out of Louisville by the Dodgers in 2020, ranks third in the Double-A Texas League in opponent average (.224) and fifth in WHIP (1.23), while logging a 4.45 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings.

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn has recently forced his way into the top-100 conversation, and it is easy to see why with dazzling throws such as this one.

After the NL squad put up three runs in the bottom of the second inning, the AL team bounced back with a handful of runs in the top of the third. New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez, who signed for $5.1 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2019, evened things up, 3-3. Known as "The Martian," Dominguez is batting .257/.368/.424 with eight homers and 16 steals in 69 Single-A contests.

Then, Minnesota Twins prospect Matt Wallner gave the AL a 5-3 lead with a huge hit.

