Major League Baseball Juan Soto, Yankees agree to record $31M arbitration deal; Pete Alonso gets $20.5M Published Jan. 11, 2024 9:57 p.m. ET

The deadline for MLB teams to settle with players on their 2024 salaries under their rookie contracts before heading to arbitration was Thursday, and it brought the most expensive pre-arbitration deal in MLB history — a $31 million agreement between the New York Yankees and new slugger Juan Soto for the 2024 season, per multiple reports.

The deal breaks the record $30 million that Shohei Ohtani got from the Los Angeles Angels in 2023.

Some big names did not agree with teams on deals and will head to arbitration. Those include Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2023 American League Championship Series MVP Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers, Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins and Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here are some other notable pre-arbitration deals that were reportedly agreed to Thursday:

