Giants' Taylor Rogers throws glove in trash after disastrous outing vs. Dodgers

Taylor Rogers is not having a good 2023 season so far.

The left-handed relief pitcher, who signed a three-year, $33 million contract to join his twin brother Tyler Rogers on the San Francisco Giants last offseason, has a 18.90 ERA in five appearances this year. His worst outing to date came on Wednesday when, called upon to preserve a 3-3 tie against the archrival Los Angeles Dodgers, Rogers walked all four batters he faced.

Rogers understandably did not seem in too good of a mood upon returning to the dugout, where he promptly threw his glove in the trash. Hey, whatever works.

In fairness to Rogers, though, his final walk came against 2020 National League MVP Freddie Freeman on an epic 15-pitch at-bat the few other hitters in Major League Baseball would likely have won.

The Dodgers promptly blew the game open after Rogers exited thanks to a Will Smith sacrifice fly and a Max Muncy three-run home run — Muncy's fourth of the series as he continued to go viral for his constant success against the rival Giants even as the Dodgers third baseman continues to insist he in fact hates playing in San Francisco.

Los Angeles eventually won 10-5.

