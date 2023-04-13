Chiefs TE Travis Kelce crushes home run with help from Yankees star Aaron Judge
Travis Kelce probably doesn't have a future in baseball as a pitcher, but the Kansas City Chiefs standout tight end appears to have some potential as a hitter.
Of course, it helps when you're getting advice from someone like Aaron Judge.
Kelce recently teamed up with the New York Yankees captain as part of an energy drink sponsorship to take some practice swings at a baseball field in Tampa, Florida, located near the Yankees' Spring Training facility. It probably helped Kelce's confidence that Judge approved of the big leg kick in his swing.
When Kelce finally did hit a ball out of the park, he celebrated in classic fashion, dropping his bat, flexing and starting his trot around the bases.
"Man, I ain't caught one like that on the bat for a while, that was fun," Kelce said.
Judge, meanwhile, was impressed.
"Guy's a natural," the 2022 American League MVP said.
Here's to hoping this video of Kelce crushing a home run and winning the admiration of a baseball superstar in Judge receives more attention than his terrible first pitch attempt at a recent Guardians game.
Top Stories from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks
- QBs rule this year's NFL Draft once again
- Travis Kelce has no idea who several NFL head coaches are in hilarious video
- What we learned in MLB this week: The Rays are for real
- Gleyber Torres, Yankees earning immediate dividends for their patience
- Aaron Judge's Opening Day home run vs. Giants evokes 'Arson Judge' memories
- 2023 USFL odds: Title lines for every team; Stallions, Generals co-favorites
- Four of South Carolina's five 'Freshies' entering 2023 WNBA Draft
- NASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell conquers Bristol dirt for first 2023 win
- MLB power rankings: Rays for real? Time for concern with Cardinals, Phillies?
- USWNT's Mallory Swanson diagnosed with torn patella tendon
- Bulls get some help from DeMar DeRozan's daughter's screams in play-in comeback win
- Inside Anthony Richardson's draft prep: How Florida QB became a breakout prospect2023 NFL Draft odds: Texas Tech star Tyree Wilson's odds on the move, best betLouisiana NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson injured in car crash
- How much weight can offensive linemen put on in 1 meal? 5 NFL draft prospects found outAaron Rodgers isn't a Jet yet. 4 weeks since he said he wanted to be, what's new?2023 NFL Draft odds: Where will star running back Bijan Robinson land?
- Chicago Bears draft options: Choose your own adventure from 4 scenariosDeMeco Ryans: Texans' No. 2 pick doesn't need to be 'savior'2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect projections?
- Inside Anthony Richardson's draft prep: How Florida QB became a breakout prospect2023 NFL Draft odds: Texas Tech star Tyree Wilson's odds on the move, best betLouisiana NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson injured in car crash
- How much weight can offensive linemen put on in 1 meal? 5 NFL draft prospects found outAaron Rodgers isn't a Jet yet. 4 weeks since he said he wanted to be, what's new?2023 NFL Draft odds: Where will star running back Bijan Robinson land?
- Chicago Bears draft options: Choose your own adventure from 4 scenariosDeMeco Ryans: Texans' No. 2 pick doesn't need to be 'savior'2023 NFL mock draft: Shakeup at the top; how do free agents affect projections?