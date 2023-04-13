National Football League Chiefs TE Travis Kelce crushes home run with help from Yankees star Aaron Judge Published Apr. 13, 2023 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Travis Kelce probably doesn't have a future in baseball as a pitcher, but the Kansas City Chiefs standout tight end appears to have some potential as a hitter.

Of course, it helps when you're getting advice from someone like Aaron Judge.

Kelce recently teamed up with the New York Yankees captain as part of an energy drink sponsorship to take some practice swings at a baseball field in Tampa, Florida, located near the Yankees' Spring Training facility. It probably helped Kelce's confidence that Judge approved of the big leg kick in his swing.

When Kelce finally did hit a ball out of the park, he celebrated in classic fashion, dropping his bat, flexing and starting his trot around the bases.

"Man, I ain't caught one like that on the bat for a while, that was fun," Kelce said.

Judge, meanwhile, was impressed.

"Guy's a natural," the 2022 American League MVP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's to hoping this video of Kelce crushing a home run and winning the admiration of a baseball superstar in Judge receives more attention than his terrible first pitch attempt at a recent Guardians game.

Top Stories from FOX Sports:

share