Travis Kelce has no idea who several NFL head coaches are in hilarious video

In keeping with one of the NFL's weirder traditions, the vast majority of the league's head coaches got together at the league's annual meetings in Arizona last week for a group photo.

Fans who saw the photo and failed to name all or even most of the coaches in the picture — especially since the coaches were not wearing their usual team-issued sideline gear that makes them more recognizable — can rest easier knowing that they have something in common with Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce attempted to match every coach in the photo with their respective team during the latest episode of "New Heights," the podcast he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. And, well, just watch the clip for yourself:

Travis Kelce did get several names right, but when he was wrong, the two-time Super Bowl champion genuinely had no idea whose team the coach belonged to. Here are some of the names Travis missed:

Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders : "Who the f--- is that guy?" Travis said of the coach of the Chiefs' division rival — whom he scored four touchdowns against last season.

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings : "No chance you get this one. Zero percent chance," Jason said to Travis about the coach of the reigning NFC North champions.

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals : Jason found it particularly funny that his younger brother failed to name both of the former coordinators for Jason's Eagles, who Travis and the Chiefs faced in Super Bowl LVII last month.

Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals : Travis technically did guess this one, but only after Jason gave him the hint that he coaches the Chiefs' "arguably biggest rival" — and Travis still failed to get Taylor's name right.

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns : "There is no way that guy coaches in the NFL," Travis said.

Travis did get several other names right in hilarious fashion, including calling Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay "Gordon Bombay," the name of Emilio Estevez's character in the "Mighty Ducks" films, and comparing Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy's pose to that of multiple characters portrayed by late comedian Chris Farley.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel were not in attendance for the photo, which judging by Travis's reaction to those who were, may have spared them.

