Patrick Mahomes reacts to Travis Kelce botching first pitch at Guardians game

Star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is really good at playing football and having fun. If his first pitch before the Cleveland Guardians game Friday is any indication, he should probably stick to those two things before considering a pursuit of a baseball career.

Kelce was on hand to throw the ceremonial first pitch to Guardians star pitcher Shane Bieber, and, well, just watch:

Kelce's attempt was not a pitch as much as it was a spike that sent Bieber and the Guardians mascot running for cover. At least Kelce immediately sprinted up to Bieber. Kelce later admitted that it just shows how much practice he has spiking footballs instead of throwing baseballs.

For those wondering why one of Kansas City's biggest NFL stars was throwing out a first pitch for the American League Central division rival Guardians instead of the Kansas City Royals, Kelce is a Cleveland-area native.

However, a certain Royals minority owner took notice of the pitch, and once he was done laughing at his teammate's hilariously failed attempt, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes urged his baseball team to give Kelce another chance.

Mahomes purchased a stake in the Royals in July 2020, soon after he signed a massive contract extension with the Chiefs. Maybe he can use his influence there to get Kelce another attempt at throwing a baseball correctly.

