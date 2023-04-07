Patrick Mahomes reacts to Travis Kelce botching first pitch at Guardians game
Star Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is really good at playing football and having fun. If his first pitch before the Cleveland Guardians game Friday is any indication, he should probably stick to those two things before considering a pursuit of a baseball career.
Kelce was on hand to throw the ceremonial first pitch to Guardians star pitcher Shane Bieber, and, well, just watch:
Kelce's attempt was not a pitch as much as it was a spike that sent Bieber and the Guardians mascot running for cover. At least Kelce immediately sprinted up to Bieber. Kelce later admitted that it just shows how much practice he has spiking footballs instead of throwing baseballs.
For those wondering why one of Kansas City's biggest NFL stars was throwing out a first pitch for the American League Central division rival Guardians instead of the Kansas City Royals, Kelce is a Cleveland-area native.
However, a certain Royals minority owner took notice of the pitch, and once he was done laughing at his teammate's hilariously failed attempt, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes urged his baseball team to give Kelce another chance.
Mahomes purchased a stake in the Royals in July 2020, soon after he signed a massive contract extension with the Chiefs. Maybe he can use his influence there to get Kelce another attempt at throwing a baseball correctly.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks
- What we learned in MLB this week: The stolen base is back
- Why some MLB pitchers want time added to the pitch clock — and why it should stay as is
- How is Dodgers rookie Miguel Vargas leading MLB in walks?
- MLB power rankings: Braves, Yankees, Mets dominate opening weekend
- Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Álvarez headline Ben Verlander's MLB Team of the Week
- Ravens GM doesn't rule out drafting QB in first round amid Lamar Jackson uncertainty
- 2023 NFL Draft edge rusher prospect rankings, scouting reports: Will Anderson leads deep group
- What are Cowboys' biggest defensive needs in the 2023 NFL Draft?
- Damar Hamlin hosts CPR training event with Panthers, celebrates anniversary of collapse
- Commanders looming sale casts uncertainty around team's direction
- NFL Draft 2023 odds: Best bets for where Young, Stroud, Richardson, Levis landTyreek Hill sounds off on playing Chiefs in 2023, retirement; Chris Jones responds2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Colin Cowherd's top 10Lamar Jackson-Ravens standoff is a product of elusive middle groundCowboys owner Jerry Jones to present DeMarcus Ware at Hall of Fame induction
- Buffalo Bills finalize agreement on new stadium with state, countyFormer Seahawks safety Ryan Neal looks to show he’s a ‘legit starter’ with BucsBills seven-round mock draft: Finally, Buffalo pairs an electric WR with Stefon Diggs
- NFL Draft 2023 odds: Best bets for where Young, Stroud, Richardson, Levis landTyreek Hill sounds off on playing Chiefs in 2023, retirement; Chris Jones responds2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Colin Cowherd's top 10Lamar Jackson-Ravens standoff is a product of elusive middle groundCowboys owner Jerry Jones to present DeMarcus Ware at Hall of Fame induction
- Buffalo Bills finalize agreement on new stadium with state, countyFormer Seahawks safety Ryan Neal looks to show he’s a ‘legit starter’ with BucsBills seven-round mock draft: Finally, Buffalo pairs an electric WR with Stefon Diggs