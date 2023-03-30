Aaron Judge's Opening Day home run vs. Giants evokes 'Arson Judge' memories
Just as Giants fans once hoped, Aaron Judge homered in the first inning of San Francisco's 2023 season.
One small problem, of course — Judge was still wearing Yankees pinstripes after re-signing with New York in the offseason following a wild free agency in which the Giants also pursued Judge.
In his first game as Yankees captain after signing a nine-year, $360 million contract to remain in the Bronx, Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning off Logan Webb on Thursday, a 422-foot shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field. Judge added an RBI single in the seventh, which was all the offense the Yanks needed in a 5-0 victory on Opening Day.
San Francisco, you'll remember, was briefly believed to have landed the Northern California native this past winter when an erroneous report claimed that "Arson Judge" was headed to the Giants. The reporting was almost immediately recanted, but the tweet misspelling Judge's name instantly went viral.
[FOX Sports Insider: As Yankees face Giants on Opening Day, all eyes are on Aaron Judge]
One of the Giants players most visibly upset at the time by the false hope that Judge would be his teammate was Webb, who surrendered Thursday's homer.
Meanwhile, there was one tweet from Judge's free-agency saga that aged well. Grant Brisbee, a Giants columnist for The Athletic, correctly predicted four months ago what would happen during the scheduled Yankees-Giants Opening Day matchup, almost right down to the exact pitch. Brisbee's fellow Giants fans were less than amused.
[2023 MLB Opening Day Live Updates]
Others, meanwhile, just found the irony hilarious.
[Preseason odds to win 2023 MLB American League MVP]
Even if Judge had not rubbed salt in the wound with his home run, several Giants fans who made the trip to New York for Opening Day still leaned into the "Arson Judge" gag — including one who had an incredible custom No. 99 jersey.
Even the Yankees' Twitter account made a sly reference to the incident.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Read more:
- MLB season preview: Staff predictions on MVP, Cy Young, ROY, World Series
- MLB season preview: One burning question for all 30 teams
- 8 most interesting MLB players to watch ahead of 2023 season
- Breakouts and breakthroughs: 10 former MLB top prospects ready to make a leap
- Ranking MLB's best 26-and-under pitchers
- Ranking MLB's best 26-and-under position players
- Which team has MLB's best lineup? Astros, Braves among top candidates
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- 2023 MLB odds: Best win total, division bets, long-shot, title futures, expert picks
- 2023 MLB odds: Best win total, division bets, long-shot, title futures, expert picksKings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sports8 most interesting MLB players to watch ahead of 2023 season
- MLB season preview: One burning question for all 30 teamsPadres 3B coach Matt Williams diagnosed with colon cancerAnthony Volpe is the Yankees' future. He was built by his Team USA past
- What did players learn about MLB's new rules this spring?Check out top MLB prospects' reactions to making Opening Day rostersRanking MLB's best 26-and-under pitchers
- 2023 MLB odds: Best win total, division bets, long-shot, title futures, expert picksKings make playoffs: 12 longest active playoff droughts in professional sports8 most interesting MLB players to watch ahead of 2023 season
- MLB season preview: One burning question for all 30 teamsPadres 3B coach Matt Williams diagnosed with colon cancerAnthony Volpe is the Yankees' future. He was built by his Team USA past
- What did players learn about MLB's new rules this spring?Check out top MLB prospects' reactions to making Opening Day rostersRanking MLB's best 26-and-under pitchers