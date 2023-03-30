Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Opening Day Live Updates: Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres go yard Updated Mar. 30, 2023 2:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 MLB season kicks off on Thursday, as all 15 teams are in action.

Here are the top plays from Opening Day!

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

Into the books

Ronald Acuna Jr. singled to right field and then stole second base to begin the game.

Braves take early lead

Orlando Arcia got the Braves on the board in the top of the second with an RBI single to right. It sparked an eventual three-run inning for Atlanta.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees

$360 million homer

Aaron Judge's first at-bat as captain of the New York Yankees was a solo home run to center in the bottom of the first.

Rookie on the bases

Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe walked in his first MLB at-bat and then stole second base.

More homers/runs

Gleyber Torres gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when he launched an opposite field homer to right.

