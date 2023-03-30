2023 MLB Opening Day Live Updates: Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres go yard
The 2023 MLB season kicks off on Thursday, as all 15 teams are in action.
Here are the top plays from Opening Day!
Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals
Into the books
Ronald Acuna Jr. singled to right field and then stole second base to begin the game.
Braves take early lead
Orlando Arcia got the Braves on the board in the top of the second with an RBI single to right. It sparked an eventual three-run inning for Atlanta.
San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees
$360 million homer
Aaron Judge's first at-bat as captain of the New York Yankees was a solo home run to center in the bottom of the first.
Rookie on the bases
Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe walked in his first MLB at-bat and then stole second base.
More homers/runs
Gleyber Torres gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when he launched an opposite field homer to right.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs
Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals
New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins
Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds
Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics
Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Stay tuned for updates!
