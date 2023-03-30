Major League Baseball Preseason odds to win 2023 MLB American League MVP Published Mar. 30, 2023 11:24 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Will an Angel in the outfield (or on the mound every five games) wrest the American League Most Valuable Player Award from Yankees slugger Aaron Judge?

The two Angels — center fielder Mike Trout and outfielder/pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani — have won the coveted away before (Ohtani in 2021, Trout in 2014, ‘16 and '19) and are among the favorites to win the award this upcoming season.

Or will Judge, with his signature still wet on his nine-year, $360 million contract he signed as a free agent to stay in pinstripes, have another monster season that could make him look like a bargain? Can Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez, who went from relative unknown to AL Rookie of the Year last season, continue his impressive play and be named the best player in the AL?

With MLB Opening Day here, let's take a look at the 2023 American League MVP odds from FOX Bet:*

Shohei Ohtani, Angels: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Aaron Judge, Yankees: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Mike Trout, Angels: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Julio Rodríguez, Mariners: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Yordan Alvarez, Astros: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: +1300 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

José Ramírez, Guardians: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kyle Tucker, Astros: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Rafael Devers, Red Sox: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Adley Rutschman, Orioles: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Wander Franco, Rays: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Byron Buxton, Twins: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Complete AL MVP odds list

* Odds as of 03/30/2023

ADVERTISEMENT

[RELATED: World Series futures lines for every team]

Previous 10 AL MVP winners

2022: Aaron Judge, Yankees

2021: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

2020: José Abreu, White Sox

2019: Mike Trout, Angels

2018: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

2017: José Altuve, Astros

2016: Mike Trout, Angels

2015: Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays

2014: Mike Trout, Angels

2013: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

So who ya' got for AL MVP? Head over to FOX Bet and get in on the MLB odds action now!

Top Gambling Stories

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share