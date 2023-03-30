Major League Baseball
Preseason odds to win 2023 MLB American League MVP

Published Mar. 30, 2023 11:24 a.m. ET

Will an Angel in the outfield (or on the mound every five games) wrest the American League Most Valuable Player Award from Yankees slugger Aaron Judge?

The two Angels — center fielder Mike Trout and outfielder/pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani — have won the coveted away before (Ohtani in 2021, Trout in 2014, ‘16 and '19) and are among the favorites to win the award this upcoming season.

Or will Judge, with his signature still wet on his nine-year, $360 million contract he signed as a free agent to stay in pinstripes, have another monster season that could make him look like a bargain? Can Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez, who went from relative unknown to AL Rookie of the Year last season, continue his impressive play and be named the best player in the AL?

With MLB Opening Day here, let's take a look at the 2023 American League MVP odds from FOX Bet:*

Shohei Ohtani, Angels: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Aaron Judge, Yankees: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Mike Trout, Angels: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Julio Rodríguez, Mariners: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Yordan Alvarez, Astros: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: +1300 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
José Ramírez, Guardians: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Kyle Tucker, Astros: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Rafael Devers, Red Sox: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Adley Rutschman, Orioles: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Wander Franco, Rays: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Byron Buxton, Twins: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Complete AL MVP odds list

* Odds as of 03/30/2023

Previous 10 AL MVP winners

2022: Aaron Judge, Yankees
2021: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
2020: José Abreu, White Sox
2019: Mike Trout, Angels
2018: Mookie Betts, Red Sox
2017: José Altuve, Astros
2016: Mike Trout, Angels
2015: Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays
2014: Mike Trout, Angels
2013: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

