2023 March Madness odds: Final Four odds to win title

Published Mar. 27, 2023 2:40 p.m. ET

The pre-tournament favorites — No. 1 seeds Kansas, Alabama, Houston and Purdue — turned in their uniforms sooner than expected and will be watching the upcoming games along with the rest of us.

This year's surprise Final Four teams — the UConn Huskies (29-8), San Diego State Aztecs (31-6), Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) — are two wins away from cutting down the nets and hoisting the trophy from the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Houston.

Heading into the Sweet 16, two No. 1 seeds were already sent packing — the Jayhawks and Boilermakers — and the Cougars and Crimson Tide were soon to join them.

Heading into the Sweet 16, the Huskies had the third-lowest odds to win it all at FOX Bet. The Aztecs had the 12th-best odds, with the Owls 13th and Hurricanes 15th. Bettors who got in at those higher odds, no doubt, are eagerly looking forward to two more wins and a big payday.

It's no surprise, then, that the Huskies are the heavy favorite (-138) to win it all among the Final Four.

Here's a look at the updated odds at FOX Bet for the Final Four teams to win it all:

UConn Huskies -138 (bet $10 to win $17.25)
San Diego State Aztecs +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30)
Miami Hurricanes +450 (bet $10 to win $55)
Florida Atlantic Owls +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

* odds as of 3/27/2023

While many bettors missed out on their chance at longer odds (heading into the Sweet 16, the Aztecs were +4000, the Owls +4500 and the Hurricanes +5500 at FOX Bet to win it all), there's still plenty of cash to be made if you back the right team this weekend.

Who ya got? Are you backing the Huskies to win their fifth national title (and first since 2014)?

Or are you backing a potential first-time national champion?

Will it be the Aztecs, whose famous basketball alumni include the late Tony Gwynn, a member of the baseball Hall of Fame?

Or will the eventual winners be the Hurricanes, who have been to back-to-back Elite Eights under veteran coach Jim Larrañaga? Larrañaga coached upstart George Mason to the Final Four in 2006.

Maybe the Owls will cut the final net. FAU may have been best known athletically prior to March Madness as the school Howard Schnellenberger and Lane Kiffin coached football.

Are you ready to put down a wager on the next hoops champion? If so, head on over to FOX Bet now!

