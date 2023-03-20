College Basketball
2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds for NCAA Tournament

Updated Mar. 20, 2023 3:10 p.m. EDT

We're heading into the Sweet 16 after March Madness opened with a thrilling first week. Two No. 1 seeds are now at home watching the tournament like the rest of us, two teams located 165 miles apart in the state of Texas are still alive and a No. 15 seed is still dancing. 

It's the most wonderful time of the year for sports bettors. So if you're looking to invest a little cash on the games left for the NCAA Men's Tournament, we've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Let's jump into the fun!

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAMES

No. 7 Michigan State (21-12) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (25-9), 6:30 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Michigan State -2 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: Michigan State -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Kansas State +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 138 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 10:30 PM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
7
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
3
Kansas State Wildcats
KSU

No. 8 Arkansas (22-13) vs. No. 4 UConn (27-8), 7:15 p.m., CBS

Point spread: UConn -3.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: UConn -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Arkansas +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 139.5 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 11:15 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Arkansas Razorbacks
ARK
4
UConn Huskies
UCONN

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (33-3) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (25-10), 9 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Tennessee -5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Florida Atlantic covers)
Moneyline: Tennessee -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Florida Atlantic +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 131.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:00 AM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Florida Atlantic Owls
FAU
4
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN

No. 3 Gonzaga (30-5) vs. No. 2 UCLA (31-5), 9:45 p.m., CBS

Point spread: UCLA -2 (UCLA favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Gonzaga covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Gonzaga +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 145.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:45 AM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Gonzaga Bulldogs
GONZ
2
UCLA Bruins
UCLA

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 5 San Diego State (29-6) vs. No. 1 Alabama (31-5), 6:30 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Alabama -8 (Alabama favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); San Diego State +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 135.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 10:30 PM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
5
San Diego State Aztecs
SDSU
1
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

No. 5 Miami (27-7) vs. No. 1 Houston (33-3), 7:15 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Houston -6.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Xavier covers)
Moneyline: Houston -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Xavier +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 137 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 11:15 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
5
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
MIA
1
Houston Cougars
HOU

No. 15 Princeton (23-8) vs. No. 6 Creighton (23-12), 9 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Creighton -10 (Creighton favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Princeton covers)
Moneyline: Creighton -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Princeton +333 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 140.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Xavier (27-9) vs. No. 2 Texas (28-8), 9:45 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Texas -4.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 4.5 point, otherwise Xavier covers)
Moneyline: Texas -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Xavier +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 148 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 1:45 AM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Xavier Musketeers
XAV
2
Texas Longhorns
TEX

If you feel like throwing down a few bucks on the Sweet 16 games, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

