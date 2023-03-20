College Basketball 2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds for NCAA Tournament Updated Mar. 20, 2023 3:10 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

We're heading into the Sweet 16 after March Madness opened with a thrilling first week. Two No. 1 seeds are now at home watching the tournament like the rest of us, two teams located 165 miles apart in the state of Texas are still alive and a No. 15 seed is still dancing.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for sports bettors. So if you're looking to invest a little cash on the games left for the NCAA Men's Tournament , we've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Let's jump into the fun!

ADVERTISEMENT

[RELATED: Gonzaga wins, but Zags bettors lose]

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAMES

No. 7 Michigan State (21-12) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (25-9), 6:30 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Michigan State -2 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Michigan State -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Kansas State +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 138 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Arkansas (22-13) vs. No. 4 UConn (27-8), 7:15 p.m., CBS

Point spread: UConn -3.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: UConn -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Arkansas +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 139.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (33-3) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (25-10), 9 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Tennessee -5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Florida Atlantic covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Florida Atlantic +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 131.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Gonzaga (30-5) vs. No. 2 UCLA (31-5), 9:45 p.m., CBS

Point spread: UCLA -2 (UCLA favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Gonzaga covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Gonzaga +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 145.5 points scored by both teams combined

FRIDAY'S GAMES

No. 5 San Diego State (29-6) vs. No. 1 Alabama (31-5), 6:30 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Alabama -8 (Alabama favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); San Diego State +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 135.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Miami (27-7) vs. No. 1 Houston (33-3), 7:15 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Houston -6.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Xavier covers)

Moneyline: Houston -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Xavier +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 137 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Princeton (23-8) vs. No. 6 Creighton (23-12), 9 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Creighton -10 (Creighton favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Princeton covers)

Moneyline: Creighton -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Princeton +333 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 140.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Xavier (27-9) vs. No. 2 Texas (28-8), 9:45 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Texas -4.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 4.5 point, otherwise Xavier covers)

Moneyline: Texas -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Xavier +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 148 points scored by both teams combined

If you feel like throwing down a few bucks on the Sweet 16 games, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.

Top stories

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share