2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds for NCAA Tournament
We're heading into the Sweet 16 after March Madness opened with a thrilling first week. Two No. 1 seeds are now at home watching the tournament like the rest of us, two teams located 165 miles apart in the state of Texas are still alive and a No. 15 seed is still dancing.
It's the most wonderful time of the year for sports bettors. So if you're looking to invest a little cash on the games left for the NCAA Men's Tournament, we've got you covered.
Here's everything you need to know about the Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet).
Let's jump into the fun!
[RELATED: Gonzaga wins, but Zags bettors lose]
All times ET
THURSDAY'S GAMES
No. 7 Michigan State (21-12) vs. No. 3 Kansas State (25-9), 6:30 p.m., TBS
Point spread: Michigan State -2 (Michigan State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: Michigan State -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Kansas State +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 138 points scored by both teams combined
No. 8 Arkansas (22-13) vs. No. 4 UConn (27-8), 7:15 p.m., CBS
Point spread: UConn -3.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: UConn -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Arkansas +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring over/under: 139.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 9 Florida Atlantic (33-3) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (25-10), 9 p.m., TBS
Point spread: Tennessee -5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Florida Atlantic covers)
Moneyline: Tennessee -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Florida Atlantic +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 131.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 3 Gonzaga (30-5) vs. No. 2 UCLA (31-5), 9:45 p.m., CBS
Point spread: UCLA -2 (UCLA favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Gonzaga covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Gonzaga +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 145.5 points scored by both teams combined
FRIDAY'S GAMES
No. 5 San Diego State (29-6) vs. No. 1 Alabama (31-5), 6:30 p.m., TBS
Point spread: Alabama -8 (Alabama favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); San Diego State +260 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Total scoring over/under: 135.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 5 Miami (27-7) vs. No. 1 Houston (33-3), 7:15 p.m., CBS
Point spread: Houston -6.5 (Houston favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Xavier covers)
Moneyline: Houston -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Xavier +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring over/under: 137 points scored by both teams combined
No. 15 Princeton (23-8) vs. No. 6 Creighton (23-12), 9 p.m., TBS
Point spread: Creighton -10 (Creighton favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Princeton covers)
Moneyline: Creighton -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Princeton +333 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 140.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 3 Xavier (27-9) vs. No. 2 Texas (28-8), 9:45 p.m., CBS
Point spread: Texas -4.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 4.5 point, otherwise Xavier covers)
Moneyline: Texas -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Xavier +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring over/under: 148 points scored by both teams combined
If you feel like throwing down a few bucks on the Sweet 16 games, head over to FOX Bet to place your wagers.
