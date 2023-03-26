NCAA odds: Hurricanes bettors cash in after Longhorns falter Updated Mar. 26, 2023 9:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The U paid off with some cash for Miami Hurricanes bettors.

Things looked bleak for Jim Larrañaga's squad as underdog Miami — +3.5 points, +130 moneyline at FOX Bet to start the game — trailed by 10 points with 10 minutes to go against the second-seeded Texas Longhorns.

But the Longhorns, the top remaining seed, had two turnovers and missed three shots during a span that saw No. 5 Miami claw back into the Midwest Region Elite Eight game Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

Texas led 45-37 at halftime and by as many as 13 points in the second half, but a span of 4:35 without a basket allowed the Hurricanes to get back into it.

Miami closed the game with a 24-9 scoring run to reward Hurricanes backers (the live moneyline reached +1300 when Miami trailed by double-digits after halftime). The Hurricanes are in the Final Four for the first time in school history after outscoring the Longhorns 9-2 in the final minute for an 88-81 victory.

Miami guard Jordan Miller played a huge role against the Longhorns. Miller was 7-for-7 shooting from the floor and 13-for-13 from the free-throw line to score a game-high 27 points to join a former Duke star on the short list of most efficient performances in March Madness history.

The Hurricanes overtook the Longhorns with a few heads-up plays.

And if you are a believer in calendar quirks, you shouldn't be surprised that a Larrañaga-coached team is one of four squads still dancing.

A bettor cashed in a nice $9,405 profit when the Hurricanes won the Midwest Region at +900 (Houston was the heavy regional favorite as the tournament's No. 2 overall seed).

Another bettor is mulling over cashing out their $200 wager on the Hurricanes (at +5500, an $11,000 profit) to win it all.

However, it wasn't all bad for Longhorns bettors.

