College Basketball Florida Atlantic taunts Kansas State by dancing to Lil Baby after Elite Eight win Published Mar. 25, 2023 10:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Florida Atlantic is heading to the Final Four for the first time in the history of the Owls' men's basketball program. Thus, it's only natural that Florida Atlantic's players would spend some extra time dancing in the locker room to celebrate after their history-making win over Kansas State in the Elite Eight on Saturday.

That is exactly what Florida Atlantic did inside Madison Square Garden, but the Owls' choice of song and dance certainly turned some heads:

If that looks and sounds familiar, it should. The song is "Low Down" by rapper Lil Baby, and Florida Atlantic players are clapping in unison to its beat — just like Kansas State and head coach Jerome Tang would now-famously do as part of their routine before every game, including earlier Saturday.

The Wildcats' routine quickly went viral and has even caught on with other teams, such as Kansas State's football program and the powerhouse South Carolina women's basketball team.

So, yes, it appears the Owls decided to troll their just-beaten opponents after a thrilling Elite Eight contest.

To be fair to Florida Atlantic, though, that is part of the risk when any team adapts an anthem and goes viral for doing so. There is plenty of precedent across different sports of opponents trolling those teams after beating them in big games. The NFL's Los Angeles Rams famously mimicked New Orleans Saints players' dance to iconic New Orleans rap anthem Choppa Style after beating the Saints in the NFC Championship game in Jan. 2019 — and came after one of the most controversial finishes in NFL playoff history.

Unfortunately for the Owls' future trolling opportunities, there is no record of either of their potential Final Four opponents — San Diego State or Creighton — having a similar pregame routine. Still, whichever school comes out on top in Sunday's Elite Eight matchup between the Aztecs and the Blue Jays will have their hands full in Houston against a now 35-win Florida Atlantic squad that proved once again Saturday just how dangerous they are on the basketball court.

