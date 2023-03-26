College Basketball
2023 March Madness odds: Final Four odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament

Updated Mar. 26, 2023 9:15 p.m. ET

We're heading into the Final Four in this most unpredictable of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournaments.

All four No. 1 seeds were eliminated before the Elite Eight for the first time since the NCAA Tournament began seeding teams in 1979.

Be honest: Did you have Miami, UConn, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic in your bracket? Uh huh…

Here's everything you need to know about the Final Four games on Saturday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Let's jump into the fun!

SATURDAY'S GAMES

At Houston, all times ET

No. 9 Florida Atlantic (35-3) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (31-6), 6:09 p.m., CBS

Point spread: San Diego State -1.5 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Florida Atlantic covers)
Moneyline: San Diego State -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Florida Atlantic +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 131.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 UConn (29-8) vs. No. 5 Miami (29-7), 8:49 p.m., CBS

Point spread: UConn -5.5 (UConn favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Miami covers)
Moneyline: UConn -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Miami +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 149 points scored by both teams combined

Top stories:

