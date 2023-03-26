2023 March Madness odds: Final Four odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament
We're heading into the Final Four in this most unpredictable of NCAA Men's Basketball Tournaments.
All four No. 1 seeds were eliminated before the Elite Eight for the first time since the NCAA Tournament began seeding teams in 1979.
Be honest: Did you have Miami, UConn, San Diego State and Florida Atlantic in your bracket? Uh huh…
Here's everything you need to know about the Final Four games on Saturday, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all odds via FOX Bet).
Let's jump into the fun!
SATURDAY'S GAMES
At Houston, all times ET
No. 9 Florida Atlantic (35-3) vs. No. 5 San Diego State (31-6), 6:09 p.m., CBS
Point spread: San Diego State -1.5 (San Diego State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Florida Atlantic covers)
Moneyline: San Diego State -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Florida Atlantic +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 131.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 4 UConn (29-8) vs. No. 5 Miami (29-7), 8:49 p.m., CBS
Point spread: UConn -5.5 (UConn favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Miami covers)
Moneyline: UConn -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Miami +170 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring over/under: 149 points scored by both teams combined
Top stories:
- Mattress Mack, Houston out of March Madness
- UConn dominant again, just as coach promised
- Florida Atlantic revels in run to Final Four
- FAU taunts Kansas State by dancing to Lil Baby
- UConn women's Final Four streak ends
- Yankees' Luis Severino has lat strain
- Assessing Phillies' options at first base
- Could Drew Timme develop into Draymond Green 2.0 in the NBA?Through all the Madness, Texas keeps riding high, right into the Elite Eight'We're some pitbulls': FAU swaggers past K-State into 1st Final Four
