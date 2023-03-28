Major League Baseball 2023 MLB odds: World Series futures lines for every team Published Mar. 28, 2023 1:00 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the MLB regular season opening on Thursday, now is a great time to look at World Series odds at FOX Bet.

Can the defending champion Houston Astros (+600 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $70 total) win their third World Championship in seven seasons? They've played in four of the past six Fall Classics, but eight-time All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve will be out for two months after breaking his thumb when he was hit by a pitch March 18 at the World Baseball Classic.

[RELATED: Ben Verlander's preseason top-10 power rankings]

Also at +600 heading into the season are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, who won an MLB-best 111 regular-season games in 2022 but were ousted in the National League Division Series by the San Diego Padres.

With Opening Day on Thursday, let's look at the 2023 World Series odds for all 30 clubs (odds via FOX Bet).

WORLD SERIES ODDS AT FOX BET *

Houston Astros: +600 ( bet $10 to win $70 total )

New York Yankees: +600 ( bet $10 to win $70 total )

New York Mets : +600 ( bet $10 to win $70 total )

Los Angeles Dodgers: +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Atlanta Braves: +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

San Diego Padres : +900 ( bet $10 to win $100 total )

Philadelphia Phillies : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Toronto Blue Jays : +1300 ( bet $10 to win $140 total )

Seattle Mariners : +1300 ( bet $10 to win $140 total )

Tampa Bay Rays : +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

St. Louis Cardinals : +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Cleveland Guardians : +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Chicago White Sox : +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Milwaukee Brewers : +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Los Angeles Angels : +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

San Francisco Giants : +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

Texas Rangers : +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

Baltimore Orioles : +5500 ( bet $10 to win $560 total )

Minnesota Twins : +5500 ( bet $10 to win $560 total )

Boston Red Sox : +7500 ( bet $10 to win $760 total )

Chicago Cubs : +7500 ( bet $10 to win $760 total )

Miami Marlins : +9000 ( bet $10 to win $910 total )

Detroit Tigers : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Arizona Diamondbacks : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Kansas City Royals : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Colorado Rockies : +22500 ( bet $10 to win $2,260 total )

Pittsburgh Pirates : +22500 ( bet $10 to win $2,260 total )

Cincinnati Reds : +27500 ( bet $10 to win $2,760 total )

Washington Nationals : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Oakland Athletics : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

ADVERTISEMENT

* Odds as of 3/28/2023

A team on the move is the Atlanta Braves, who went from +900 at the start of spring training to +750 as of Tuesday.

Bettors looking for a better payout may want to consider the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies (+1200) or the Seattle Mariners (+1300), who were a popular team with bettors prior to last season (despite a then-20-year playoff drought) and reached the ALCS in 2022.

Houston Astros Season Preview: Can they remain the top team in the AL? Ben Verlander and Alex Curry bring you everything you need to know about the Houston Astros heading into the season.

Fun betting fact: Six of the past eight World Series Champions had preseason title odds of +1000 or greater.

2022 Astros (+1000)

2021 Braves (+1000)

2019 Nationals (+1600)

2018 Red Sox (+1150)

2017 Astros (+1175)

2015 Royals (+3300)

What is the main argument for betting against the Astros to win it all again? MLB hasn't had a repeat World Series winner since the 1998-2000 Yankees.

Are you ready to play ball with some wagers? Head over to FOX Bet and get in on the MLB betting action now!

Top Gambling Stories

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share