Women's College Basketball 2023 March Madness women's Elite Eight live updates: LSU-Miami live Published Mar. 26, 2023 6:59 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament continues Sunday with two highly anticipated Elite Eight games.

Kicking things off, No. 3 LSU is facing No. 9 Miami (Fla.) at 7 p.m. ET in Greenville, South Carolina.

Later, in Seattle, 2-seed Iowa will battle 5-seed Louisville at 9 p.m. ET.

The remaining Final Four teams will be decided Monday among 1-seed South Carolina or 2-seed Maryland and 1-seed Virginia Tech or 3-seed Ohio State .

Here are the highlights!

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 9 Miami (Fla.)

Tigers and Canes in the house

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miami Hurricanes are playing in their first Elite Eight in program history, while the LSU Tigers are looking to reach their first Final Four since 2008.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 5 Louisville (Sunday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Maryland (Monday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Ohio State (Monday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Read more:

share