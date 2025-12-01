Last Night in College Basketball: LSU Broke (And Extended) a 43-Year-Old Record

Men's college basketball, women's college basketball – there's no shortage of college ball, every night.

Don't worry, we're here to help you figure out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in college basketball.

LSU breaks a longstanding record

And Kim Mulkey, somehow, was involved on both ends of it. You see, LSU’s coach was on the team that has held this record, set in 1982. Louisiana Tech won six games in a row while scoring at least 100 points with more than an assist from Mulkey, an All-American point guard who helped lead the team to the first-ever NCAA women’s championship that same season. And now, LSU has made it eight games in a row with at least 100 points scored: they snapped the record on Friday with a 113-53 victory over Marist, and then on Saturday wrecked Washington State by an even larger deficit, 112-35.

As you can imagine with a score like that, LSU was still shooting — and hitting — threes late.

What’s terrifying here is that it’s not like one player is just going wild and leading LSU to victory after victory. This has been a team-wide effort: seven of the 12 players who have suited up for LSU in 2025-2026 are averaging at least 10.4 points per game, with senior guard Flau’jae Johnson leading the way at 17.0. Six of their players are pulling down an average of 4 rebounds per game or more, with forward Kate Koval leading the way at 8.0, while junior guard and South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley is leading the SEC in steals with 4.5 per game. Minutes per game have been low and spread across the board — junior guard Mikaylah Williams leads the team with 24.4 per minutes per game, one of just three players above 20 — and yet, the point have been piling up.

They’ve just been wrecking opponents, and it led to both breaking and now extending this record from over four decades ago. However! It should also be pointed out LSU has not played a single ranked team yet, and won’t until 2026. That’s not to say this isn’t a good and dangerous team — ask their opponents how good they are — but they haven’t been tested just yet in the same way that, say, UCLA and Texas and South Carolina, who just spent last week playing each other, have been, or how UConn and Michigan have been, owing to their own November matchup.

LSU will get a chance to show just how good they are soon enough, though. And they might just hit the century mark a couple more times before they do, too.

UConn crushed Xavier to open Big East play

The No. 1 UConn Huskies opened up Big East play on Sunday against Xavier, and they are now 1-0 in conference matchups following a 104-39 drubbing. Sophomore forward Sarah Strong did her usual Sarah Strong thing, picking up 14 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 6 steals in just 24 minutes.

But it wasn’t the stars that led the charge here overall: Azzi Fudd chipped in a dozen points in 24 minutes, but it was Allie Ziebell and Kayleigh Heckel off of the bench that made their mark. Ziebell, a forward, led all scorers with 16 in an equal number of minutes, while Heckel the 5-foot-9 guard Heckel pulled down 7 rebounds to go with 10 points in 21 minutes.

That’s what UConn will need more of from their bench in their next ranked matchup — Ziebell, Heckel and the rest have plenty of time to practice in and out of conference before that challenge comes up on the schedule.

Speaking of wrecking opponents, here’s Audi Crooks

Audi Crooks has been phenomenal this season, and over the weekend, she led all Division I players with her 47-point effort against Indiana in a 106-95 victory for No. 10 Iowa State. The junior center shot 19-for-25 while pulling down 4 rebounds, dishing out a pair of assists and sinking nine of her 11 free throw attempts. If that wasn’t enough, the 47 is a program record, breaking… well, Crooks’ own record, set just a few weeks ago when she dropped 43 points on Valparaiso . You will not be shocked to find out that Crooks leads the Big 12 in points per game, with 27.3, but she’s also leading all D-I women, too, as she’s 0.3 points per game ahead of Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo.

On a normal night, Jada Williams might have been the star for Iowa State, as the Cyclones’ junior guard managed a double-double with 23 points and a game-high 11 assists. Or maybe it would have been junior forward Addy Brown, who scored 17 while pulling down a game-high 10 rebounds. Crooks was out of this world, though, racking up all of those historic points without a 3-pointer to be found, so poor Williams and Brown get to be footnotes here.

A footnote on the winning team, however, beats this. Now, Indiana obviously scored a ton of points, too — it took a superhuman effort from Crooks to secure this win for Iowa State, as well as those standout performances from both Williams and Brown, and part of the reason for that was how good Indiana’s Shay Ciezki was. The senior guard exploded for 38 of her own points, and that despite going just 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. Without that trio of performances being quite that good, it might have been the Hoosiers and Ciezki getting the spotlight today.

That being said, Indiana should feel good about this loss: Iowa State entered the game ranked No. 10 in the country, and Indiana stood toe-to-toe with them with the Cyclones needing to give it their very best to survive. That’s the kind of L you’ll take in November for what it means in the long run.

UCF’s Stillwell puts them up and pulls them down

Jamichael Stillwell is a 6-foot-8 forward for UCF, and he used every inch of that height on Saturday in an 82-57 victory over VMI. Stillwell led all players in both points and rebounds, with 21 and 14, respectively, to log his third double-double of the young season, and he also added 5 dimes and 3 steals to the mix in what was the top performance of the weekend from the men’s side by Game Score, at 29.3.

UCF is now 7-1 on the year, and Stillwell is a huge part of that: the senior transfer from Milwaukee is averaging 8.9 rebounds per game and scoring just under 12 points per, too, across 25 minutes.

UCLA handles Tennessee

No. 3 UCLA took on No. 14 Tennessee on Sunday, and Gabriel Jaquez made sure it was the Bruins leaving with a W. She led all scorers with 29, and added 3 rebounds and assists a piece, as well as a pair of steals, to her totals. She was lights out shooting, going 10-for-14 on the day and a career-high 5-for-6 from three, and Tennessee couldn’t keep up.

UCLA would win, 99-72, and have more than recovered from losing to No. 4 Texas last week — they’re 8-1 on the season, with a pair of very convincing wins in a row against Duke and a ranked Tennessee squad. If not for a slow first half against the Longhorns, they might still be undefeated.

Lee is deadly from three

Here is junior guard Rob Lee shooting real early for Lamar on Saturday, hitting just their second basket of the day and first 3-pointer.

Lamar was taking on Our Lady of the Lake, and would win handily 90-46, thanks to plays like that one: Lee played a significant role in the W thanks to his accuracy from deep. He was 8-for-9 on threes on Saturday, leading all D-I scorers over the weekend in made 3-pointers in a game while missing just the one attempt.

He did all of that in just 18 minutes of play, too — Lamar didn’t leave their starters in to run up the score, with just one of them even crossing the 20-minute mark. Despite the limited minutes, Lee also found the time to pick up 2 steals, 2 rebounds and an assist, while going 9-for-10 on field goals overall.

A triple-double for Smith

Maine’s Adrianna Smith has had a strong comeback from a knee injury that knocked her out for all of last season, and on Sunday, the senior forward recorded the first triple-double of her career: 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against Saint Francis in a 69-46 win.

She’s not quite where she was before the injury just yet, as she’s had a couple of down games in the early going, but you have to remember she also led the America’s East Conference in rebounds (10.8) and assists (4.7) in 2023-2024, and in points per game (17.9) the season before that: those are lofty heights. She’s at 17.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game through 7 games — fair to say that Smith has shaken the rust off, and is real close to where she usually is despite said early rust.

