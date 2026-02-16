2026-2027 College Basketball Offseason Buzz: St. John's Transfer Out For Season

Transfers, coaching changes, extensions, injuries, returns – college basketball isn't airing right now, but the sport keeps on moving.

Here's the latest offseason news and updates in Men's and Women's College Basketball heading into the 2026-2027 season.

July 2

Freeman To Miss Season After Achilles Surgery

St. John's forward Donnie Freeman will miss next season with an Achilles injury after getting hurt during a workout this week.

It's a significant blow to the Red Storm, who landed Freeman in the transfer portal from Syracuse this offseason and were expecting him to be a top player on the 2026-27 team.

The rising junior was injured Monday and had surgery on his right Achilles tendon, the school announced Wednesday night.

"Donnie had a non-contact injury in a workout and will miss the season," Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino posted on social media. "Donnie is an awesome young man, we will get him back better than ever!"

The 6-foot-9 Freeman averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in 37 games over two seasons at Syracuse. He was rated one of the nation's top recruits in the high school class of 2024.

St. John's is coming off consecutive Big East regular-season and tournament championships and its first trip to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament since 1999. But the Red Storm must replace all three starters in the frontcourt after Zuby Ejiofor, Dillon Mitchell and Bryce Hopkins were all selected within the first 49 picks of the NBA draft last week.

June 30

JuJu Watkins Back, 'In Her Best Shape Ever' After ACL Surgery

Southern California's JuJu Watkins is back on the court preparing for the upcoming college basketball season over 14 months after one of the biggest stars of the women's game suffered a torn ACL.

"I’m just really blessed to be here, feeling back like myself and being able to practice with the team,' Watkins said Monday. "It’s been a long time coming. I’ve just been working out, grinding every day so that I could be in this position, so to see all of that hard work kind of pay off right now is really fulfilling."

Watkins missed the entire 2025-26 season as she recovered from the injury she suffered in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. "She’s back on the court and it’s just a beautiful thing to see," coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "She’s stronger, faster, in her best shape ever. The work that she put in is something that is going to speak volumes."

That's welcome news for the Trojans. After back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight, USC went 18-14 overall last season and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament behind Big Ten freshman of the year Jazzy Davidson. She carried the load in Watkins’ absence, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Gottlieb could relate to Watkin's injury and long recovery as more than her coach. She tore her ACL before her senior year of high school. Like Watkins, it led her to view the game from a different perspective. "I said there’s things that are going to come from this that you cannot possibly know right now that someday you’re going to be grateful for," Gottlieb said she told Watkins.

Watkins received support from Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, who tore her ACL at UConn in 2022 and was cleared to resume playing a year later. Bueckers was "constantly checking up on me, sending me texts," Watkins said.

"Every person in the WNBA world who had gone through that just had nothing but love and support for me, so I really appreciate that," she said.

June 19

Gottlieb, Green Bay Agree To Extension

Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb has agreed to a contract extension that takes his deal through the 2030-31 season.

Athletic director Josh Moon announced the extension Friday. The school did not release financial details of the extension.

Moon, who hired Gottlieb in 2024, received his own contract extension Wednesday and now has a deal that also runs through 2031.

Gottlieb’s hire gained national attention because of his radio broadcasting background and his lack of college coaching experience.

Green Bay went 4-28 under Gottlieb in 2024-25, but improved to 18-15 last season. The Phoenix’s season ended with a loss to Northern Kentucky in the second round of the Horizon League Tournament.

May 27

Yessoufou Withdraws From NBA Draft, Transfers To St. John's

Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou has reportedly withdrawn from the NBA Draft and committed to St. John's, per ESPN. After averaging 17.8 points per game during his freshman year with the Bears, Yessoufou declared for the NBA Draft and entered the NCAA transfer portal. After testing professional waters, he chose to return to the NCAA ahead of Wednesday's withdrawal deadline, and transfer to the Red Storm.

Jeremy Fears Jr. Will Return To The Spartans

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. will return for his fourth season with the Spartans, per 247 sports. Fears averaged 15.9 points and a nation's best 9.4 assists per game during the 2025-26 season. He entered his name into the NBA Draft pool, but withdrew ahead of the May 27 deadline. His return to East Lansing is crucial for the Spartans' contention hopes, as Fears sports a high-volume 24.3% offensive usage rate, which would have been tough to replace.

Milan Momcilovic Will Return To College Basketball

Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic will return to the NCAA for his fourth season of eligibility, per ESPN. After averaging 16.9 points per game and leading the nation, shooting 48.7% from 3-point range, during his junior season with the Cyclones, Momcilovic entered the NBA Draft pool and the NCAA transfer portal. For the last month, he tested the professional waters, but will ultimately return to play college basketball. He remains uncommitted, and is viewed as one of the top transfer targets.

Koa Peat Will Remain In NBA Draft

Arizona forward Koa Peat will remain in the NBA Draft, per 247sports. Peat was one of the best freshman in the nation during the 2025-26 season, averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while helping Arizona make a Final Four run. Peat will join fellow Wildcat Brayden Burries in hoping to hear his name called during the NBA Draft.

Tyler Tanner Will Return To Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner will return for his third season with the Commodores, per On3. Tanner averaged 19.5 points and 5.1 assists per game during the 2025-26 season, both significant improvements from his freshman year, as he led Vanderbilt to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2012. After this decision to return, Tanner and the Commodores will look to build off that success.

Andrej Stojakovic Will Return To Illinois

Illinois guard Andrej Stojakovic will stay in the NCAA for another season with the Illini, he announced. He averaged 13.5 points per game during his junior season, while starting 21 games. He helped Illinois make a Final Four run.

Billy Richmond III To Return To Arkansas

Arkansas wing Billy Richmond III will reportedly return to the NCAA for his third season at Arkansas. Richmond averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, coming off the bench in 19 of the Razorbacks' 37 games during the 2025-26 season.

Amari Allen Withdraws From NBA Draft

Alabama guard Amari Allen has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to the Crimson Tide, per On3. Allen averaged 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game during his freshman season in Tuscaloosa. He tested the NBA waters, ultimately deciding to stay in the NCAA ahead of Wednesday's withdrawal deadline.

May 26

Christian Anderson Remains In NBA Draft

Texas Tech guard Christian Andreson will remain in the NBA Draft pool, per Jeff Borzello. Anderson played two seasons with the Red Raiders, averaging 18.5 points and 7.4 assists in 2025-26. He will take the momentum from that strong sophomore year and turn it into draft capital.

Allen Graves Remains In NBA Draft

Santa Clara forward Allen Graves will remain in the NBA Draft pool, per Jonathan Givony. Graves played one season of college basketball, with the Broncos. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 22.6 minutes per game. In fact, he started just four games all season for Santa Clara. Regardless, he'll take his talents to the professional level.

Matt Able Withdraws From NBA Draft, Transfers To UNC

North Carolina commit Matt Able has withdrawn from the NBA Draft, per On3. Able averaged 8.8 points per game in 21.8 minutes during his freshman season at North Carolina State. Following the season, he entered the transfer portal and committed to the Tar Heels. He also opted to participate in pre-NBA draft activities, attending the combine in Chicago and performing at a Pro Day in Los Angeles. After consideration, he decided to return to college, and confirm his transfer to UNC for his second season.

Malachi Moreno Withdraws From NBA Draft

Kentucky center Malachi Moreno has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to college to play for the Wildcats. Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 22.6 minutes per game during his freshman season. He will look to build on that, returning to Kentucky for his sophomore season.

May 22

John Blackwell Withdraws From NBA Draft To Play For Duke

Former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will play at Duke next season.

Blackwell announced his decision Friday on Instagram.

Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season, teaming with Nick Boyd to give Wisconsin one of the nation’s top backcourt tandems. The 6-foot-4 guard shot 39% from 3-point range, helping the Badgers go 24-11 and reach the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.

Blackwell had some of his most productive performances against Wisconsin’s toughest opponents.

He scored 26 points in a road win over eventual national champion Michigan and averaged 27.5 points in the Badgers’ two victories over Final Four participant Illinois. He had 25 points in a late-season road win over Purdue, an NCAA regional finalist.

Blackwell had 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament first-round loss to High Point. He averaged 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 2024-25.

May 21

Rueben Chinyelu Withdraws From NBA Draft

Florida center Rueben Chinyelu has withdrawn from the NBA Draft, Jon Rothstein reported. Chinyelu has been widely projected as a first-round pick, which would mean he'd receive a guaranteed contract from the NBA team that selects him. Instead, he opted to return to Florida for his fourth year of college, and take the guaranteed NIL money.

Despite a season cut short after a loss to No. 9 seed Iowa in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, Chinyelu becomes the second projected first-round pick to return to the Gators as Thomas Haugh made that same decision on April 21. Florida has now retained five key players from its 2024-25 national title run, including Chinyelu, Haugh, Alex Condon, Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown.

Florida was ranked No. 1 overall in FOX Sports' Casey Jacobsen's latest "Post-Portal Top 25." Chinyelu's decision only solidifes that.

Iowa State Promotes Emily Ryan

Emily Ryan, one of the most productive point guards in women's college basketball history when she played for Iowa State, has been hired as a full-time assistant at her alma mater, coach Bill Fennelly announced Thursday.

Ryan played for the Cyclones from 2020-25 and was a graduate assistant last season. She finished her career with 993 assists, a school record and seventh all-time in Division I. She was just the third NCAA women's player to record at least 1,500 points, 900 assists and 600 rebounds in a career. She also ranks in the top five in program history in steals and blocks.

"Emily made a tremendous impact on our program as a player and that will continue as a coach,' Fennelly said in a statement. 'Emily’s loyalty and commitment to Iowa State women’s basketball has been truly special. Our players will be learning the ‘Iowa State’ Way from one of the best Cyclones ever!"

Ryan was voted to the All-Big 12 first team in 2022 and second team in 2023 and was on the league's all-defensive team in 2021.

May 20

Kentucky, Gonzaga End Series

Kentucky and Gonzaga have mutually agreed to discontinue a men's college basketball series that had been scheduled to run for two more seasons.

The two schools made a joint announcement Wednesday that said the move was made "to allow each program freedom to re-evaluate future scheduling priorities, including conference obligations and nonconference opportunities."

Kentucky had been scheduled to host Gonzaga during the 2026-27 season. Gonzaga would have been the home team for the 2027-28 matchup.

Gonzaga had gone 3-1 against Kentucky over the last four seasons, including a 94-59 triumph on Dec. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.

May 19

Flory Bidunga signs with Louisville

Flory Bidunga officially signed with Louisville, Matt Zenitz reported. The Kansas transfer had committed to the Cardinals program on April 12, but was testing the NBA Draft waters. With eight days remaining before the deadline to withdraw from the draft, Bidunga has made his decision to stay in college for his junior year.

Will Wade testing NCAA with slew of roster additions

New LSU basketball coach Will Wade is finding creative ways to fill out his roster. A month ago today, when the deadline for players to enter the transfer portal closed, the Tigers had only one player solidly committed to their roster — Kentucky transfer Mouhamed Dioubate. So with time running out, Wade went in a number of directions to add to his roster.

LSU received the commitment of three typical college transfers including, UTSA transfer Austin Nunez, Kansas State's Abdi Bashir Jr. and Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu. Wade is also attempting to add former St. John's guard RJ Luis, who committed to the 2025 NBA Draft, but wasn't selected. They received the commitment of multiple other professional level basketball players — Israeli guard Yam Madar, and EuroLeague players Saliou Niang, Brice Dessert and Marcio Santos.

Wade has pushed the boundaries of college basketball numerous times over the last 10 years, and is doing so again to fill out his roster. With the age and professional experience of Luis, Madar, Niang, Dessert and Santos, each must file an injunction with the NCAA to gain eligibility. There's no guarantee they'll be able to play for LSU this upcoming season, despite Wade's wishes. Therefore, Wade and LSU are from finished looking for pieces to fill out their 2026-27 roster.

Morez Johnson Jr. Keeps Name in NBA Draft

Former Michigan star Morez Johnson Jr. has left his name in the NBA Draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility, Johnson announced on X. Johnson started all 40 games for the Wolverines leading up to their national title win.

With the news of Johnson officially heading to the Draft, the Wolverines now lose Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg and Johnson from last year's starting lineup. Johnson transferred to Michigan from Illinois and instantly became a star, where he averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds.

"From day one, Coach May told us he was going to help develop us on and off the court, and the goal was to win a national championship," Johnson said. "We accomplished that mission."

The Wolverines finished the year 37-3 with Big Ten and national title wins in coach Dusty May's inaugural season.

May 15

Brad Underwood, Illinois Agree To New Contract

Illinois and coach Brad Underwood have agreed to new financial terms on his current six-year contract that runs through 2031-32, and the deal could extend through 2035-36 based on the team's performance over the next four seasons.

Athletic director Josh Whitman made the announcement Thursday, about six weeks after the Illini's season ended with the program's first NCAA Final Four appearance in 21 years. Contract terms were not announced. The agreement requires approval of university trustees.

"Thanks to Brad Underwood‘s tireless leadership and relentless pursuit of championships, our men’s basketball program has established itself as one of the nation’s premier programs while rewriting much of our record book," Whitman said. "He has revitalized a proud fan base and elevated our program to new heights while competing in the most dynamic, high-stakes environment in college sports history.'

The Illini won the fourth-most games in program history with an overall record of 29-8 and they finished in a three-way tie for second in the Big Ten at 15-5. They won each of their first four NCAA Tournament games by double digits before losing 71-62 to UConn in the national semifinals.

"Illinois is a special place, and we’re coming off a special year with a trip to the Final Four,' Underwood said. "But we know there is still more to achieve. Our focus remains competing at the highest level in pursuit of a national championship. I am more motivated than ever to help bring that title home to the University of Illinois."

Underwood is 193-110 in nine seasons at Illinois with six straight NCAA appearances.

Rhode Island's Jaques joins Campbell

Ali Jaques has been hired as the women's basketball coach at Campbell, after a season in which she helped Rhode Island win a program-record 28 games.

The hiring was announced Friday.

Jaques was the associate head coach at Rhode Island under Tammi Reiss, who is now the coach at Florida. Jaques has also worked at George Washington and Seton Hall in recent years, both of those stops following a nine-season run as Siena's head coach.

"Campbell is a great place and that was evident from the moment I stepped on campus," Jaques said. "I knew right away this is where I wanted to be and this is the program that I want to lead."

Campbell went 20-12 this past season and 13-5 in the CAA.

"Ali is ready to lead her own program and I have no doubt she will turn Campbell into a championship program," Reiss said.

Jaques was an elite student-athlete in college, playing both soccer and basketball at New York University. She helped lead NYU to the 1997 Division III basketball title, along with a Final Four appearance the season before.

She has also coached at Northwestern, Dayton, Furman, Sacred Heart and Rider during a nearly three-decade career.

May 8

Iowa Extends Coach Ben McCollum

The Hawkeyes have extended their head coach on a six-year deal, according to ESPN. McCollum's new deal comes in the wake of Iowa reaching the Elite Eight for the time since 1987 as a No. 9 seed, a run that saw them beat the No. 1-seeded and defending national champion Florida Gators in the second round of the tournament.

Iowa finished the 2025-26 season, its first with McCollum as head coach, at 24-13 overall and 10-10 in Big Ten play, good for ninth in the conference. McCollum was previously the head coach of Drake for one season, with the Bulldogs going 31-4, reaching the NCAA Tournament and him winning 2024-25 Missouri Valley Coach of the Year honors.

McCollum was previously the head coach of the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats for 15 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.