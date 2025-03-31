College Basketball 2025 Final Four: Bracket, schedule, location, teams Updated Mar. 31, 2025 9:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

And then there were four! With just one weekend left of men's college basketball , we have an exciting March Madness finish in store.

Storylines abound as all the number 1 seeds have advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2008. Check out everything you need to know about the Final Four below:

Who's in the Final Four?

Final Four Bracket

(1) Auburn - South Region winner vs. (1) Florida - West Region winner

(1) Duke - East Region Winner vs. (1) Houston - Midwest Region winner

Final Four Schedule

When is the Final Four for March Madness?

The men's NCAA Tournament Final Four round will be held on Saturday, April 5.

April 5

April 7 - National Championship

TBD - 8:50 p.m. (CBS)

Final Four Location

The 2025 Final Four and National Championship will be played at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

When was the last time all number ones made it to the Final Four?

The last time all four Number 1 seeds made it to the Final Four was in 2008. The Final Four that year was made up of:

