AP College Basketball Players of the Week: Yaxel Lendeborg and Rori Harmon

The Associated Press announced its national players of the week in men's and women's basketball for Week 4 of the season. On the men's basketball side:

Lendeborg was named MVP of the Players Era Championship in the third-ranked Wolverines' dominating run to the title. The 6-foot-9 senior averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks as Michigan won all three games by at least 30 points, the last two over ranked teams.

A transfer from UAB, Lendeborg had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 40-point win against San Diego State in Las Vegas. He followed with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 30-point win against No. 20 Auburn.

Lendeborg capped the run with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and four steals in a 101-61 win over No. 11 Gonzaga.

Runner-up

Cameron Boozer, Duke. The 6-9 freshman had 35 points and nine rebounds in a 80-71 win over No. 25 Arkansas in Chicago on Thanksgiving Day. Boozer made 13 of 18 shots and hit a pair of 3s to become the third Blue Devils' freshman to score at least 35 points twice in a season. Duke (8-0) is off to its best start since 2017-18 with Boozer leading the way.

Honorable mention

Duke Miles, No. 17 Vanderbilt; Joshua Jefferson, No. 10 Iowa State; Jordan Ellerbee, Florida Gulf Coast.

Keep an eye on

Ace Glass III, Washington State. The freshman guard had quite a run through the Maui Invitational, scoring 26 points against Chaminade and 40 in a loss to Arizona State the next day. Glass made 23 of 40 shots from the floor and was 10 of 19 from 3 during the three games. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging a team-best 17.6 points while shooting 54% from the floor heading into games against Bradley and UNLV this week.

And for women's basketball:

The graduate guard won MVP of the Players Era Championship after leading the Longhorns over then-No. 3 UCLA and No. 2 South Carolina. Against UCLA, Harmon scored 26 points, making 9 of 15 from the field. Harmon added nine assists against the Gamecocks and hit the winning jumper with 0.7 seconds remaining.

Runner-up

Audi Crooks, Iowa State. The junior post broke her own school record, set earlier in November, with 47 points and 19 field goals against Indiana to help the Cyclones win the Coconut Hoops Blue Heron Division Championship. The 47 points are the most by a player nationally in a game so far this season and are tied for the fourth most in Big 12 history for a single game.

Honorable mention

Mikayla Blakes, No. 15 Vanderbilt; Gabriela Jaquez, No. 4 UCLA; Indya Nivar, No. 11 North Carolina.

Keep an eye on

Maine forward Adrianna Smith had the team's first triple-double since Liz Wood in 2015 to help the Black Bears beat Saint Francis in the Turkey Tip-Off. The redshirt senior had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

