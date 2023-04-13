Chicago Bulls
DeRozan's daughter screams during Raptors free throws in Bulls' play-in win
DeRozan's daughter screams during Raptors free throws in Bulls' play-in win

Updated Apr. 13, 2023 11:47 a.m. ET

Diar DeRozan wanted to skip a day of school. Her father grudgingly went along with the plan.

Turns out, the decision was worth shouting about.

The 9-year-old daughter of Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan stole the show at the play-in tournament Wednesday night with shrieks from the stands that went viral and quite possibly played a role in helping the Bulls defeat the Toronto Raptors, 109-105, in an Eastern Conference elimination game. 

Her ear-splitting shouts would come when the Raptors — her dad’s former team — were shooting free throws, and they were loud enough to even become a conversation point during the ESPN broadcast of the game. The Raptors finished 18 of 36 from the line in their season-ending loss.

"My daughter called me the other day when she was getting out of school and she just said, ‘Dad, can I come to the Toronto game?’" DeRozan said. "I remember her going to all the Toronto games when she was a kid and I almost said no because she’s in school back home. But she kept asking. She was just adamant about coming to support and I said, ‘All right, you can miss one day of school and come to a game.’

"I’m glad I did," DeRozan said. "I owe her some money for sure."

The 18-for-36 showing was Toronto’s worst of the season from the foul line.

"Not a great free throw night for us in general," Toronto's Pascal Siakam said. 

The Bulls advanced to face Miami Heat on Friday night in a win-or-go-home game, with a chance to make the playoffs and face No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1 of the East playoffs starting Sunday. 

Good news for the Heat: Diar’s dad said she isn’t going to Miami.

"No," DeRozan said. "She’s got to go back to school."

[LaVine scores 39, Bulls beat Raptors 109-105 in play-in game]

Here's how the sports world reacted to Diar's clutch performance:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

