Jets, Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly have mutual interest in multi-year deal

Published Mar. 23, 2023 11:12 a.m. EDT

Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Jets have mutual interest in a multi-year deal, according to ESPN.

Beckham last played in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he won a Super Bowl. OBJ began his career with the New York Giants, where he was one of the NFL's best receivers over his first three seasons. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and released during the 2021 season, after which the Rams signed him. 

Beckham hosted a workout on March 10 with a handful of teams watching.  

He comes in at No. 23 in the Fox Sports top 50 NFL free agents ranker

Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

He already had a free agency/publicity tour in December, with no takers. On talent alone, OBJ is by far the best of a bad free agent crop of receivers. But he's 30 years old, tore his ACL twice in two years and didn't play last season. There's lots of potential, but no one knows how much is left.



Beckham was the Offensive Rookie of the Year, is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. He became the fastest player in NFL history to reach both 200 career receptions and 4,000 career receiving yards in 2016. Over eight seasons, he has 531 career receptions, 7,367 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns.

The Jets have already reportedly signed Allen Lazard to a four-year deal and agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman earlier on Wednesday. New York also traded Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. The team is also negotiating a deal withthe  Green Bay Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers, who shared his intention to play with New York in 2023 last week. Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a list of receivers he would like to play with, which included Beckham.

