National Football League Top 10 2025 NFL free-agent offensive linemen: Chiefs, Eagles set to lose key players Published Feb. 21, 2025 8:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This might be the most talented position group for the 2025 NFL free-agent class. Where it especially stands out is the overall youth. The oldest of the top eight players we've ranked is 30. There are a number of 2021 draft picks just coming off their rookie contracts and theoretically entering their primes.

So, some of the more recognizable names are in the second 10 — the names to remember at the end of this story — which features players on the decline and nearing retirement as opposed to younger options on the rise. Add up the positions and the 20 we name here include 10 guards, six tackles and four centers. It's a bit of a lean to the interior, but in fairness, teams rarely let the best tackles get to the open market.

Here are the top 10 offensive linemen available in free agency, along with those 10 more who will also hit the open market.

(Top-100 ranking in parentheses)

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Top 100 2025 NFL free agents: Tee Higgins, Sam Darnold lead the way

10. Teven Jenkins , G, Bears (48)

Jenkins, 26, took a step forward in 2024, in part because he stayed healthy. The 2021 second-round pick ranked as PFF's No. 13 guard, and he should be in line for $10-$12 million a year, whether he stays with Chicago or not. The Bears have ample cap space, so it's just a matter of whether new coach Ben Johnson wants to retain players or bring in his choices.

9. Kevin Zeitler , G, Lions (46)

Zeitler has been remarkably durable for an interior lineman, starting at least 15 games for 10 straight seasons. Does offensive line coach Hank Fraley staying in Detroit help Zeitler's chances of staying? The Lions have $55 million in cap space and only a handful of marquee free agents, so the decision on Zeitler is mainly whether they think the 34-year-old has another solid season in him after grading out as PFF's No. 3 guard in 2024.

8. Will Fries , G, Colts (43)

Fries is another top free agent coming off a major injury, having fractured his tibia five games into a promising 2024 season. He'd started every game in 2023, this after coming to the Colts as a seventh-round pick in 2021. Even coming off the injury, he's projected to get $12-14 million a year, as he was PFF's No. 4 guard before his season ended.

7. Cam Robinson , T, Vikings (41)

Robinson was a trade-deadline injury replacement for Minnesota and is unlikely to return. He's one of the better tackles available and still under 30. Will he be able to get the same money as the three-year $54 million deal he just completed? Seems like he'll draw slightly less, but is a reliable veteran for someone seeking a left tackle.

6. Dan Moore Jr. , T, Steelers (38)

Moore is a 2021 fourth-round pick who's been Pittsburgh's left tackle for four years, starting 66 of 68 games. The Steelers have both cap space and a slew of key free agents, especially on offense. Do Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith want to keep their top running back, left tackle and either of their QBs? Those guys were part of the 10-3 start, but also part of five straight losses and a first-round playoff exit.

5. Mekhi Becton , G, Eagles (27)

A bust at tackle in four years with the Jets, Becton thrived once the Eagles switched him to guard. The talent and strength are still there with this 25-year-old, but so are the questions. He stayed in shape with the Eagles, but that's always been an issue for the 6-foot-7, 363-pounder. And how much of his success was due to the guidance of Philly's acclaimed line coach, Jeff Stoutland? So there's risk here still, but as the Eagles found out, the payoff can be huge.

4. Drew Dalman , C, Falcons (25)

Dalman, 26, missed half of 2024 with an ankle injury but should be seen as the best center in this free-agent cycle. PFF graded him as the NFL's No. 4 center. But Atlanta won't have much cap room and is already paying three offensive linemen $14 million or more in 2025. Dalman's new deal won't be that high, but should top $10 million a year, a nice haul for a former fourth-rounder.

3. Alaric Jackson , T, Rams (24)

Jackson served as the blindside left tackle for Matthew Stafford for a second season. He also started every postseason game over that period. Just 26 years old, Jackson played at least 1,000 snaps in the past two seasons and allowed just four sacks.

2. Ronnie Stanley , T, Ravens (13)

Now here's a franchise tag situation, as this might be the most difficult year in recent memory to land a talented offensive tackle. The free-agent market is bare. The draft has a handful of project prospects who come with an unusual amount of risk. Stanley had a very solid year protecting Lamar Jackson 's blindside. Expect him to get a monstrous contract to stay in Baltimore. It's just that the Ravens will have to do some cap gymnastics to make the deal work.

1. Trey Smith , G, Chiefs (2)

You're probably thinking about how poorly Kansas City's offensive line played in the Super Bowl — and how that brutal performance sunk the Chiefs. But Smith wasn't to blame: In a game in which his teammates played out of control, Smith was poised, allowing a pressure rate of just 9.5%. On the season, Smith had one of the lowest sack percentages (0.2) among NFL offensive linemen. He might not be the best guard in football, but it's likely he'll be the highest-paid when March rolls around.

10 MORE NAMES TO WATCH: Aaron Banks, G, 49ers; James Daniels, G, Steelers; Ryan Kelly, C, Colts; Patrick Mekari, G, Ravens; Morgan Moses, T, Jets; Josh Myers, C, Packers; Brandon Scherff, G, Jaguars; Coleman Shelton, C, Bears; Tyron Smith, T, Jets

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share